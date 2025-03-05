Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

History repeating at Wincanton?

Anthony Honeyball won the Horatio's Garden Handicap Chase (Challenger Staying Chase Series Qualifier) in 2023 with Windance. The Timeform reporter’s comment afterwards said ‘...hails from a yard in rude health and confirmed his return to form with a follow-up success...’ and it could be a case of deja-vu on Thursday. Likely favourite Saladins Son could be called the winner from some way out over C&D last month and, very much looking a young chaser to keep on side, Anthony Honeyball's charge is strongly fancied to defy a 5 lb rise for a yard that has won with two of their last six runners and has a 20% strike-rate with their chasers at Wincanton. A Timeform ‘Horse In Focus’ after that performance, the handicapper may have underestimated a progressive sort who should be able to dominate once more given the pace prediction of ‘very weak’. For those wondering - as I did - the Horatio’s Garden in the race title is not a relative of Monet’s Garden that I couldn’t recall, but a charity that ‘nurtures the wellbeing of people after spinal injury in beautiful, vibrant sanctuaries within the heart of NHS spinal injury centres’. A worthy cause, especially in connection with this sport that we love.

In-form yard has two runners at Fontwell

Emma Lavelle – who had 14 winners in January and February at a strike-rate of 27% and has already struck in March - is on-track to have her best season for some time, already just three shy of the highest number of winners that the yard has enjoyed in a single season over the last five years. The secret appears to have been converting placed runners to winners, and as a result that has resulted in a +£7.28 profit if you had backed all of the yard’s runners blind this season. Lavelle will be hopeful that is the case once more as she has had four placed horses from five runners at Fontwell this season and looks to have a good chance of adding to her tally with her two runners there on Thursday.

Pipers Cross has finished third on all three starts since linking up with the yard’s promising conditional rider Cameron Johnstone-Baker and has leading claims once more, especially if given a slightly more forcing ride now back up in trip, but it's What’s One More 30 minutes later who looks the most interesting of the pair. She links up again with Ben Jones – who is having his own annus mirabilis – having shaped as if ready for this longer trip when four lengths fourth to Imaginarium in a novice handicap at Huntingdon last time. Activist and Copper Cove should ensure a good gallop and that could set the race up perfectly for What’s One More who should – as a half-sister to winners Waitnsee (useful 2m2f-3m hurdle/chase) and Bitview Colin (2m-2m5f hurdle/chase) - relish the longer trip if settling slightly better.

Interesting finale at Thurles

With nerves often on a knife edge in the week before Cheltenham, it’s not uncommon to see the leading jockeys become a bit more selective in their rides, especially over hurdles and fences. For example, Danny Mullins rode his mum’s Spinning web over fences last time but sticks to hurdles on Thursday, while Jack Kennedy and Rachael Blackmore also keep to the smaller obstacles. Clearly, this is prudence rather than cowardice, but there are no issues when it comes to the closing bumper (5.35), a race dominated by the Mullins family who have won it five times in eight years (thanks to Mags, Emmet and Willie). There are some well-related runners in this year’s renewal, notably Closutton representative Sunset Boulevard, a half-brother to the very smart Jungle Boogie who is a best-priced 16/1 for next week’s Ryanair Chase.

Jungle Boogie's half-brother runs at Thurles on Thursday

Le Labo runs for Joseph O’Brien who had a first-time-out bumper winner at Leopardstown earlier in the week and the horse is from the family of Binocular, while expensive purchase Frankie John was fourth to Champion Bumper favourite Copacabana on debut and is a half-brother to leading Foxhunters’ fancy Shearer. Meanwhile, Riskaway made the frame in all three point-to-point starts (5/2 or shorter each time), but missed an intended engagement at Fairyhouse last month due to unsuitable ground and presumably might need more rain judging by his form between the flags. Whoever wins, it could be form to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks.