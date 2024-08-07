Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest A yard to note at Sandown this season John & Thady Gosden are enjoying a good season at Sandown, operating at a 21% strike race and, perhaps more impressively, so far recording a £1 level-stakes profit of £25.50. The yard has just one runner at the venue on Thursday and that is well-bred newcomer Dunamase in the mile maiden (18:45). He cost 500,000 guineas as a yearling and is a brother to smart Age of Kings – who was purchased for a whopping 1,100,000 guineas as a yearling – and his dam Turret Rocks, made a winning debut and also won the May Hill Stakes as a juvenile, so he makes plenty of appeal on paper. Furthermore, since 2021, John & Thady Gosden have an 18% strike rate with two-year-old newcomers, while past winners of this race from the yard include Too Darn Hot in 2018 and Arrest in 2022.

Course specialist well placed to record another win Temur Khan is now a nine-year-old, so he is well into the veteran stage of his career, but in that time he has taken especially well to Brighton, recording no less than four wins over this course and distance. None of those have come at a high level, either in low-level handicaps or classified events, but he is clearly very effective round here, and he produced his best effort of the year when resuming winning ways at Lingfield last time. He wasn’t disgraced in what was a strong race for the grade on his previous start and confirmed the promise of that effort to defy odds of 16/1. Temur Khan impressed with his attitude that day, too, produced to lead inside the final furlong and always holding the short-priced favourite in second. This race (16:30) doesn’t look any deeper, so he has been well placed by Tony Carroll, who knows the time of day, and he again looks the one to beat chasing his fifth course and distance win on these terms.

Haggas has excellent record at Yarmouth At the time of writing, over the last five seasons, Haggas is operating at a 27% strike rate at Yarmouth, while also recording the most wins at the track with 32, resulting in a £1 level-stakes profit of £21.98, so he is definitely a trainer to respect at this venue. His sole runner of Thursday is Gultari, who has seemingly been well placed to open her account in the six-furlong handicap (16:15). She has shown improved form in handicaps this year, running her best race to date when runner-up at Leicester last time, taking a strong hold and leading briefly over a furlong out but her earlier exertions seemingly told in the finish. There isn’t much pace in this race on paper, so there is a possibility she could get an easy lead, and she is more than capable of winning a race of this nature on what she has shown so far.

Tip of the Day Dashing Donkey – 16:45 Yarmouth Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses

Dashing Donkey opened his account in straightforward fashion over this course and distance three starts back and he followed up in comfortable fashion returned to this venue over seven furlongs next time. He was unable to complete a hat-trick at Leicester last month, but he shaped as though still in top form, just not as well positioned racing much closer to the near side than the three that finished in front of him. Dashing Donkey finished with running left at the line and, given he’s looked an improved performer of late, he’s well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped, particularly returned to this venue.