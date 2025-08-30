Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Jeudidee has some strong form Jeudidee has been in good form since moving back over fences and he’ll remain of interest in the Neu-Servo Bet On Great Repairs Handicap Chase (14:10) at Worcester on Sunday.

He proved better than ever when opening his account in this sphere at Huntingdon in May, seeming to benefit from being ridden more positively on that occasion, seeing off the odds-on favourite from two out and that pair pulled clear of the remainder. That form worked out very well, too, the runner-up winning again since, while the third and fourth also won next time. Jeudidee shaped just as well in defeat when runner-up over this course and distance last time, unlucky to bump into a handicap blot who has won again since, while the third also won next time. He left the impression it won’t be long before he’s winning again and, with his form stacking up, he makes plenty of appeal from a 3lb higher mark.

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club!

Murtagh in top form at present On Timeform’s scale, there is no Flat trainer in better form at present than Johnny Murtagh, who over the last two weeks has an 81% run-to-form ratio, and he has a good chance with Songhai in the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Abergwaun Stakes (16:30) at Tipperary.

She looked potentially smart when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Dundalk in February and, while she hasn’t won again since, she has built a strong record of form, and has proved better than ever the last twice. Songhai wasn’t beaten far in the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh last month, doing her best work at the finish dropped back to the minimum trip, and she shaped better than the bare result in a listed race at Deauville last time. She would have likely given the winner plenty to think about had the gaps opened sooner, having to wait for a run two furlongs out and picking up well once in the clear. Songhai is progressing nicely and, with more luck in-running, she is more than capable of making her mark at this level. Carroll a trainer to follow at Brighton Tony Carroll is by the most winning trainer at Brighton this season with 16 wins, while a strike rate of 16% isn’t bad, either, so he’s definitely a trainer to follow at the track. He has a host of runners at the seaside venue on Sunday, but his most solid chance may come with Alshimali in the Mockingbird Handicap (16:52).

He had fallen in the weights and proved better than ever dropped to the shortest trip he’d tried when opening his account over this course and distance two starts back, winning with the sort of authority that suggests he’ll be of interest for a while. Alshimali caught the eye when finishing third back over six furlongs at Windsor last time, also, the big move he made into contention out wide from two furlongs out telling in the closing stages. The handicapper has left him on the same mark and this is a weaker race, so he ticks plenty of boxes, especially back down in trip.