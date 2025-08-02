Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Chance Another One can defy huge rise in weights Emmet Mullins continues to showcase his talents, particularly with new recruits, and Chance Another One became another to make a winning start for the stable at Ballinrobe 12 days ago. He is bidding to follow up in the Kenny Galway Peugeot Handicap Hurdle at Galway (14:20). Chance Another One hadn’t shown much for his previous connections, but he looked good when winning in points prior to that, and he finally displayed that sort of ability under Rules last time.

Chance Another One was notably strong in the betting, and never gave his backers anything to worry about, always travelling well at the head of affairs and just shaken up after jumping the last to readily assert. The handicapper has hit him with a 20lb rise in the weights, and he is now pitched into a much more competitive handicap, but there should be even more to come from him now tackling three miles for the first time, while he represents a yard who do so well at eking more out of their horses.

Note Prescott two-year-old Sir Mark Prescott’s strike rate with first-time-out two-year-olds stands at just 4% in the last five seasons, but when he does get one, it is usually above average, so Moon Target looks one to follow in the EBF Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes at Yarmouth (14:32).

She is bred to be smart – out of a half-sister to high-class Inspiral who was out of smart Starscope – and she was strong in the betting when making a winning debut at Newmarket last month. The support she came in for was notable given her stable’s newcomers are rarely fully wound up and she looked a good prospect as she forged clear in the closing stages, having five and a half lengths in hand at the line. The timefigure she recorded also backed up the visual impression she created, and she’s fully expected to follow up under a penalty before likely moving into pattern company.

Mullins has good record in Galway bumper Willie Mullins and Patrick Mullins have won five of the last 10 renewals of the fr. Breen Memorial (Pro/Am) I.N.H Flat race at Galway (17:30), and they are represented in this year’s renewal by Al Arrivee.

She has an excellent pedigree, being a half-sister to the stable’s dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo, and she showed plenty to work on when runner-up in a bumper at this course on her debut in October, getting a few hefty bumps from the winner when things began to develop and just unable to quicken close home. Al Arrivee didn’t necessarily need to improve to go one place better on her return to action at Sligo in June, but there was plenty to like about the manner of her victory, travelling strongly and soon moving clear in the closing stages. That form sets the standard in this field – she’s 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – and there should be even more to come.