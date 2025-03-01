Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Cheltenham clues at Huntingdon It’s often a case that the closer you get to the Cheltenham Festival, the fewer the clues are found in performances on the racecourse compared to in the ante-post markets or on the preview night circuit. However, there could be a late pointer towards the chance of Lavender Hill Mob in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle when he takes in the opening race (1.40) at Huntingdon on Sunday. Clearly, James Owen has a good handle on the juvenile division with East India Dock sharing favouritism for the Triumph Hurdle, and Lavender Hill Mob is currently a general 16/1 chance alongside stablemate Liam Swagger for the Fred Winter.

Owen has a 22% strike-rate with his hurdlers at up to 2¼m, a much better record than the yard’s record with its chasers and bumper horses, and Lavender Hill Mob is clear of Sunday’s main rival Aviemore on Timeform’s weight-adjusted-ratings, for all the last-named has a ‘small p’ attached to his figure. Lavender Hill Mob was highly-tried on the Flat (showing useful form) for Michael Bell and has looked a possible Fred Winter project all season. He is refitted with cheekpieces today after a poor round of jumping at Haydock last time and is expected to enjoy these quick conditions more than Aviemore whose best form has come with more cut underfoot. Whether he can beat the Irish (or French) at Cheltenham is probably a different matter, altogether, mind you.

Show me the money? Here at Timeform, we collect, analyse and package data for a broad range of customers, making it so you can get everything you need at your fingertips to make your horse racing betting more profitable. What we can’t always predict is what the betting markets might do, and how that can affect the chance of a horse, but there are certainly times when you need to take note of market movers (both positive and negative), almost on a yard-by-yard basis. For example, using Timeform's detailed racecards, we can see that Champagnesuperover (2.00 Doncaster) has been a well-backed 10/11 favourite and 9/4 favourite on his two starts since reverting to staying distances over fences, and – given how easily he won at Hereford last time – would surely be 2/2 from those races had his jumping held up at Catterick in January. Similarly, course specialist Tommy Cullen (2.30 ) was supported into clear favourite when making most at the course last time – something of a change of tactics – while Shuil Ceoil (3.07) was gambled on when winning at Fontwell in January. His trainer Neil Mulholland has a £59.49 profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling favourites so the market will be well worth listening to there once again.

At 4.15, Gentle Frank catches the eye. Backing all of Henry Oliver’s horses when he only has one runner on the card would have resulted in a £32.70 profit to a £1 level stake and Gentle Frank has been considerately handled - sent off at 20/1 and 50/1 - on his two hurdling runs since returning from over a year off. He returns to fences here from a much-reduced mark down in grade and, having won at the track over hurdles in 2023 at odds of 11/8, should be watched very closely in the betting. Of course, the market doesn't always get it right – leading to that great cliche ‘the horse doesn’t know what price it is’ - but it might be a good starting place at Town Moor on Sunday.

EBF Store Sale initiative On the subject of pre-race clues from the market, there haven’t been too many starker examples of late than the win of Great Attitude at Fairyhouse last month. Backed into 8/1 from 200/1, it was clear that a good performance was anticipated, and the positive ride given to the Thomas Cleary-trained runner by Tiernan Power Roche paid off with a handsome success. He bids to follow up in the Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle (1.20), a €20,000 contest restricted to EBF eligible horses which had been purchased as an unraced 3-4-year-old at a Public Auction under the hammer in Ireland or Great Britain for 45,000euros or less at a recognised NH Store Sale. In the past that hasn’t stopped Willie Mullins dominating, but he isn’t represented this year, and an open-looking renewal features Timeform ‘Horse In Focus’ hurdling newcomer Champagne Jury, an impressive bumper winner at Naas in January. Honesty Policy won well on very testing ground at Navan last month, though connections did suggest he would go up in distance next so he might find things happening a little too quickly on quicker ground kept to this trip.