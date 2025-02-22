Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

Another win for Mullins in Naas novice? Willie Mullins has won four of the last five renewals of the Lily & Wild At The Post Maiden Hurdle (13:50) at Naas and he is expected to continue his excellent record in the race with Kalix Delabarriere.

He was strong in the betting when making a winning start in a bumper at Ballinrobe in May, looking another above-average type for the yard as he easily dismissed a next-time-out winner. That form worked out well and he shaped better than the bare result when hitting the frame on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, a jolting error at the third last just when the race was starting to take shape ending his chance. Kalix Delabarriere stepped up markedly on that effort when runner-up to a promising type from the Gordon Elliott yard over further at this course last month, handling more testing conditions well but seemingly outstayed by one who has won a Grade 3 over three miles since and is a fancy for the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival. That form sets a good standard in this field, Kalix Delabarriere at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and, with the ‘small p’ attached to his rating, he’s open to further improvement.

Watch Elliott runner in Grade 3 juvenile The Grade 3 William Hill Top Price Guarantee Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle (14:20) is a race that Gordon Elliott has tasted success in the past, winning three of the last 10 renewals, the latest with leading Stayers’ Hurdle contender Teahupoo in 2021. He also saddled the runner-up 12 months ago and his representative in this year’s renewal, Good To Be Alive, looked very promising when making a winning start at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

Good To Be Alive wasn’t particularly well fancied in the betting, starting at 9/1, but he ran out a comprehensive winner, displaying an encouraging change of gear to settle matters for one who has plenty of stamina in his pedigree. He travelled with plenty of fluency, jumping well in the main and quickening up nicely on the run-in to beat one who had shown promise on his debut. This represents a step up in grade, but standard setter Bacchanalain doesn’t set the bar too high, and Good To Be Alive is expected to make the requisite improvement to follow up.

Horse In Focus can complete a hat-trick Venetia Williams has two runners in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521 321 Handicap Chase (16:40) at Hereford, but her best chance is with the progressive Jo Lescribaa.