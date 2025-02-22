Sporting Life
Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

By Andrew Asquith
Sat February 22, 2025 · 1h ago

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

Another win for Mullins in Naas novice?

Willie Mullins has won four of the last five renewals of the Lily & Wild At The Post Maiden Hurdle (13:50) at Naas and he is expected to continue his excellent record in the race with Kalix Delabarriere.

He was strong in the betting when making a winning start in a bumper at Ballinrobe in May, looking another above-average type for the yard as he easily dismissed a next-time-out winner.

That form worked out well and he shaped better than the bare result when hitting the frame on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, a jolting error at the third last just when the race was starting to take shape ending his chance.

Kalix Delabarriere stepped up markedly on that effort when runner-up to a promising type from the Gordon Elliott yard over further at this course last month, handling more testing conditions well but seemingly outstayed by one who has won a Grade 3 over three miles since and is a fancy for the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.

That form sets a good standard in this field, Kalix Delabarriere at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and, with the ‘small p’ attached to his rating, he’s open to further improvement.

Watch Elliott runner in Grade 3 juvenile

The Grade 3 William Hill Top Price Guarantee Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle (14:20) is a race that Gordon Elliott has tasted success in the past, winning three of the last 10 renewals, the latest with leading Stayers’ Hurdle contender Teahupoo in 2021.

He also saddled the runner-up 12 months ago and his representative in this year’s renewal, Good To Be Alive, looked very promising when making a winning start at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

Good To Be Alive wasn’t particularly well fancied in the betting, starting at 9/1, but he ran out a comprehensive winner, displaying an encouraging change of gear to settle matters for one who has plenty of stamina in his pedigree.

He travelled with plenty of fluency, jumping well in the main and quickening up nicely on the run-in to beat one who had shown promise on his debut. This represents a step up in grade, but standard setter Bacchanalain doesn’t set the bar too high, and Good To Be Alive is expected to make the requisite improvement to follow up.

Horse In Focus can complete a hat-trick

Venetia Williams has two runners in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521 321 Handicap Chase (16:40) at Hereford, but her best chance is with the progressive Jo Lescribaa.

He didn’t manage to win over hurdles last season, but he has quickly developed into a better chaser, building on the promise of his debut in this sphere when opening his account at Uttoxeter in December.

Jo Lescribaa won by only a neck on that occasion, but he moved through his race in the style of a horse who was ahead of his mark, and he duly proved that the case when following up at Chepstow last time.

He made most of the running on that occasion, always looking in control at the head of affairs, hitting the fourth last, but still not fully extended to score comfortably by two and a half lengths.

The runner-up boosted that form by winning next time and Jo Lescribaa is just the type who will go on progressing for a while yet, so he’s strong expected to defy an 8lb rise and complete a hat-trick.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

