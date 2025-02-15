Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

A good opportunity for useful Flat performer Stressfree The Agriculture And Equine Courses At Sruc Maiden Hurdle (14:00) doesn’t look a deep contest and it looks cherry-ripe for Stressfree to open his account in this sphere.

He’s a useful middle-distance performer on the Flat, his last win on the level coming at Chester from a mark of 84, and he showed plenty to work on when finishing third on his hurdling debut at Catterick on New Year's Day. Admittedly, that wasn’t a competitive race, either, and he did start the 6/4 favourite, but there was enough promise in that run to suggest he’s up to winning races in this sphere. Stressfree also looked the likeliest winner when looming up two from home despite some novicey leaps, but he just didn’t see his race out as well as expected. That was his first start for eight weeks, though, and he did race wide when moving into contention round the home bend. Musselburgh is a sharp track which will allow him to showcase his Flat speed and a likely sound surface will also suit him well.

Invincible Aura will benefit from return to a mile Marco Botti has made a good start to the year, five wins and a Run-To Form percentage of 67.1% earning him the Hot Trainer Flag. Interestingly, Botti can boast a profitable record when having only one runner at a meeting, returning a £1 level-stakes profit of £54.63, so Invincible Aura, his sole runner on Sunday, needs considering in the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap (13:52) at Lingfield.

His latest win came over this course and distance last month, looking a natural around the sharp bends of Lingfield on his first visit, adding further lustre to a really solid all-weather profile in the process. Invincible Aura ran at least as well in defeat when a close third back here next time, pushed three wide on the home turn when trying to get into contention which didn’t help, and only headed in the final 50 yards. He left the impression he’s still in top form over the extended mile at Wolverhampton last time, the combination of the longer trip and end-to-end gallop stretching his stamina. A wide draw isn’t ideal, but he’s a horse in great heart, representing an in-form trainer, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid returned to this venue.

Mullins leads the way Willie Mullins has already saddled 173 winners so far this season, and the all-conquering trainer is rated the most in-form National Hunt trainer by Timeform, having already had 22 winners so far in February. As you would expect, he has a strong team heading to Punchestown on Sunday, but of all of his runners, it may be High Class Hero who has the best chance in the QuinnBet Beginners Chase (14:40).

He won his first five starts in bumpers and over hurdles last season, before being pulled up in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival. He went on to finish a good second to promising stablemate Dancing City in a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival. High Class Hero made an encouraging start over fences on his return at this course over the Christmas period, jumping well in the main, and looking the likeliest winner jumping two from home only to be beaten by one who had the benefit of a run and experience. He looks a sure-fire improver now and looks the one to beat in this field based on his exploits over hurdles.