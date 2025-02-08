Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

Three points of interest Irish hold the answer to Agatha Christie mystery at Exeter Exeter’s ‘Super Sunday’ card features the first running of the Agatha Christie Mares’ Novices’ Chase (14:00), a listed contest over just short of two and a quarter miles named in honour of the Devon-born ‘Queen of Crime’. Philip Hobbs & Johnson White’s fairly useful hurdler Georgi Girl makes her debut over fences over here while dual Uttoxeter winner Lime Drop represents Henry Daly but both of those face stiff tasks against a trio of Irish-trained mares. Of those, Con O’Keefe’s Kilbarry Saint has a bit to find too in what looks to be a fascinating match between Fun Fun Fun for Willie Mullins and Only By Night for Gavin Cromwell who are clear of the rest on Timeform ratings. Only By Night has won both her starts over fences and holds an entry in the Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. After a successful chasing debut at Tipperary, Only By Night followed up in impressive fashion in a Grade 2 mares’ novice at Cork in December when jumping accurately and cruising clear with Kilbarry Saint back in fourth. She looks sure to improve but has to concede 5 lb to Fun Fun Fun who looks equally exciting.

Fun Fun Fun is no stranger to Exeter as she won the listed novice hurdle on this same card twelve months ago before following up in a Grade 3 contest at Naas. She matched that useful form when making a successful chasing debut in taking fashion in a mares’ contest at Naas last month, travelling strongly in the lead and winning hard held, and looks well up to this higher grade.

"I'm a spring horse, I'll be kicking in the next few months!" - Jockeys' Cup Podcast: Jonjo O'Neill

Elliott bidding to make it five in Ten Up at Navan Commemorating Ireland’s 1975 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, the Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan (15:45) looks all set to go to Gordon Elliott’s stable for the fifth time since he first won it in 2018 with Monbeg Notorious. Elliott is responsible for three of the five runners in this year’s contest in which last season’s Albert Bartlett winner Stellar Story has to give 5 lb to all his rivals. That’s a result of beating a couple of stablemates in the Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown earlier in the season, since when Stellar Story has been well held at Leopardstown on Boxing Day. The other Elliott pair are well clear in the Timeform ratings with little between them. Jordan Gainford’s mount Three Card Brag is a likeable sort who found only Corbett’s Cross and Monty’s Star too good in his first two starts over fences last season before finishing third in Grade 1 company at the Punchestown Festival. The Grand National entry got off the mark in a beginners chase over course and distance last month and needs considering.

Preference though is for Better Days Ahead in the Bective Stud colours which were carried to victory by American Mike last year. He too was a Festival winner last season, in the Martin Pipe, and beat another Cheltenham winner, Slade Steel, on his chasing debut at Navan in November before going down by a head to stablemate Croke Park in the Fort Leney at Leopardstown last time when Stellar Story was well adrift. With a bit more potential for improvement than Three Card Brag, Better Days Ahead gets the nod under Sam Ewing.

Hurdlers could make it a good day for Evan Williams at Chepstow Only Paul Nicholls has trained more winners at Chepstow in the last five seasons than Evan Williams and the Glamorgan trainer has three leading chances over hurdles at the track on Sunday.

Juby Ball can get things off to a good start in the two-mile novice hurdle (13:20). He won a bumper on his debut at Ffos Las last season and was successful at the same track on his first start over hurdles last month when impressively beating subsequent winner Lud’or by four lengths after quickening clear in the heavy ground. He can make light of the penalty he carries for that win.

Half an hour later, Adam Wedge has prospects of completing a quick double in the colours of Mr & Mrs William Rucker in the following novice hurdle (13:50) on Shade of Winter. He has Paul Nicholls’ Captain Bellamy to beat who was disqualified at Newbury last time due to a whip offence but Shade of Winter has been placed in his three previous starts (one a bumper), all of them at Chepstow, and as a half-brother to Adamantly Chosen who ran in last year’s Grand National, he is bred to be suited by this step up from two miles.

Later on the card, Williams’ daughter Isobel has claims in one of the handicap hurdles on Jukebox Joker (15:55) in a contest which isn’t as competitive as a field of sixteen would suggest. Jukebox Joker still has few miles on the clock and the form of his latest start has been franked after an improved effort when fourth under the same rider behind Dangerous Touch at Ffos Las last month. He can race off the same mark again here.