Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

Henderson having first runner at Plumpton this season Nicky Henderson doesn’t have too many runners at Plumpton, but As The Fella Says will be his first at the track this season in the BetGoodwin Alan King EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle (13:35).

For all Henderson isn’t a frequent visitor at the track, his overall 27% strike-rate here suggests you should take note of what horses he sends, and As The Fella Says must have a good chance on the back of his promising Rules debut. He cost £60,000 after winning an Irish point and he showed plenty to work on when runner-up in a maiden hurdle at Warwick last month, beaten only by his main market rival who had already shown plenty of ability. As The Fella Says travelled with plenty of purpose on that occasion, making some novicey mistakes at his hurdles, and just one paced in the closing stages, leaving the impression he’d come forward for the run both experience and fitness wise. This looks a good race for the track, with some top yards represented, but As The Fella Says comes on top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and still has the ‘small p’ attached to his rating, signifying he’s open to improvement. He is expected to make the most of the weight he receives from the previous winners in the field.

Mullins has excellent record in Naas Grade 1 Willie Mullins has won the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle (13:55) on eight occasions since 2001, including with the likes of Mikael d’Haguenet, Briar Hill, Next Destination and Champ Kiely 12 months ago. He saddles half of the field in this year’s renewal, too, but preference is for Jasmin de Vaux. He was successful on his sole start in points and made a deep impression on his Rules debut last season when storming to a 15-length success in a bumper at Naas.

That performance marked himself out as a live contender for the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival and he duly proved himself up to the task, running to a high level when following a couple of months later. Jasmin de Vaux still looked a little weak, needing to fill out still, but he confirmed he has plenty of natural ability to provide Mullins with his hundredth Cheltenham Festival winner. He was unable to complete a hat-trick of wins in that sphere at Punchestown on his final start last season, but he landed the odds in style on his return and hurdling debut at Navan last month, overcoming a novicey round of jumping but once again confirming himself a horse with an almighty engine. Jasmin de Vaux has always shaped like a stayer, so this step up to two and a half miles is expected to suit him well, while he is open to any amount of improvement, particularly in the jumping department. He has the potential to reach the top in this division this season and is very much one to keep on the right side.

Easy lead anticipated for I Shut That d’Or Joe Tizzard is enjoying a fine season so far and I Shut That d’Or is just one horse who has returned rejuvenated having lost his way in the previous campaign, so he’ll remain of interest in the BetGoodwin Super Tommy Cannon Handicap Chase (15:15).