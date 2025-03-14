Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Saturday.

Three points of interest

No slog in the mud at Uttoxeter this year

Heavy-soft-soft-soft-heavy. The last five renewals of the JenningsBet Midlands Grand National (3.00) have taken place on testing going, and those soft-ground horses who have traditionally been aimed at this race may find the recent spring-like weather less to their liking than the rest of us. It sounds a little alien to say, but the likes of Peter Marsh winner Mr Vango, Welsh National winner Val Dancer and 2024 Eider Chase winner Anglers Crag may not find this four-mile contest enough of a test of stamina now. In contrast, the most recent Eider winner Knockanore is the market leader here as that race was – much like this – run on good-to-soft ground and he turned it into a procession under more positive tactics on his first try at a marathon trip; a 10 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop a follow-up. Other in-form contenders who should have no problem with this going include the hat-trick-seeking pair of Tanganyika – a Timeform ‘Horse In Focus’ who is also top on weight-adjusted-ratings - and Invincible Nao. The latter’s 3 lb rise is significantly less than the former’s 9 lb one, and it looks a good bit of training by Josh and Gary Moore. The hood and extra distance of late has certainly seemed to suit a horse who had previously been a keen two-miler. Having said that, Tanganyika looks an improving seven-year-old and he looks the pick of the three HIF runners in the line-up. As the race reporter wrote, he is: “... clearly a young staying chaser going places, the handicapper unlikely to prevent him holding excellent claims of completing the hat-trick.”

Course form to take note of Henry Daly (5/16) and Olly Murphy (14/56) have the best strike-rates at Uttoxeter this season, however this has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for Jonjo O’Neill who is the leading trainer at the Midlands venue. The yard’s Regal Blue won the novices' handicap chase on this card last season, and it is a venue where course form can often come to the fore. Val Dancer, Tanganyika and My Silver Lining were all third on this card last season – in My Silver Lining’s case in the same race as he contests 12 months on – and all need plenty of consideration in the feature race.. O’Neill, who will be hoping for more luck after a frustrating Cheltenham Festival, appears to have targeted this meeting once again as he has eight horses engaged, with seemingly only outsider Indiana Dream (2.25) totally up against it according to the betting (the other seven are all trading at 16/1 or shorter at the time of writing). Using Timeform’s statistics page, we can see that O’Neill - who now trains in partnership with his son AJ – has had 64 winners this season which puts him 10th on the list of trainers in Great Britain and Ireland this season; a Run To Form figure of 50.32% puts him much further down the list – 74th to be precise - on that metric, however. Top spot belongs to Joseph O’Brien with 66.84%

Cheltenham themes to continue at Thurles

Away from Uttoxeter, the feature race at Thurles is the Grade 3 Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase (2.30). It’s been an emotional week at Cheltenham with many of those who are no longer with us remembered thanks to a series of big-race winners who were intwined in the story of those who have passed recently. The Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase is named after the Tipperary venue's hugely popular owner and manager Pierce Molony who passed away in 2015 at the age of 65 after a long illness. The Molony family are still heavily involved in the only racecourse in Ireland that is still privately owned - a course which cancelled its last meeting due to the death of Michael O’Sullivan - and deserve a big crowd for the Grade 3 on Saturday which looks a good renewal. The other theme at Cheltenham was the continued domination of Willie Mullins, and that should continue back at home. Mullins has won the last two renewals of this race with well-supported favourites and ‘Horse In Focus’ High Class Hero fits the bill this year. Six-lb clear on weight-adjusted-ratings following his 2¾ lengths win from stablemate Loughglynn at Punchestown, he is open to further improvement over fences and should get a good lead into this race from stablemate Fun Fun Fun who was well-held when dropping in trip at Exeter when last seen. If Mullins continues as he has this week, it’s unlikely to be much fun fun fun for his rivals.