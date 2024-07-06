Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note for Saturday's racing.

Three points of interest Dunlop profitable at Chelmsford Ed Dunlop is building an excellent record at Chelmsford this season, saddling five winners at the track at a strike rate of 29.41%, and even more impressively amassing a £1 level-stakes profit of £122.50. Therefore, he is a trainer to note at the track, and he has three runners on Sunday, including the ultra-consistent Damascus Steel. This will be his first start at Chelmsford, but he has a solid record on the all-weather, winning a mile and a half handicap at Kempton in May, and finishing placed on his last two starts, including when proving his stamina for two miles back at Kempton last month. Silvestre De Sousa was on board for his last win and he looks an interesting contender.

No Surrender is another interesting contender following his run over a mile and a half at Lingfield last time. He wore first-time blinkers on that occasion (retained) and shaped much better than beating one rival home suggests, given a positive ride but seemingly not getting home. The drop back in trip will definitely suit and the booking on Tom Marquand is very much a positive.

William Haggas in flying form On Timeform’s figures, there isn’t a more in-form trainer in Britain or Ireland that William Haggas at present, and he has just one runner on Sunday. That is Pinafore, who goes in the listed Queen Charlotte Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs at Chelmsford. She was progressive last season, winning three times at up to six furlongs, and she ran her best race of this campaign when runner-up in a seven-furlong listed event at Musselburgh last month.

Pinafore had no problem with the longer trip, racing well of the pace and doing all of her best work at the finish to be beaten by only another progressive filly who has since won again. Pinafore’s won on her sole outing on an artificial surface at Kempton and, very much unexposed at this trip, she looks an interesting candidate. Note Ed Bethell’s runners at Ayr Ed Bethell doesn’t have many runners at Ayr, saddling just three at the Scottish track so far this season, and recording one win. He sends two on the long journey up on Sunday but it is Elim who very much stands out. She’s a lightly-raced four-year-old who won two of her three starts last season, and she shaped with plenty of promise on her return at Redcar in May.

Elim was well fancied, but didn’t quite build on that effort as expected in a competitive handicap at Royal Ascot last time, though she was on the bridle for a long way (bit keen in early stages) and it's worth noting that she did better than all bar one of those who were ridden in similarly patient fashion. Her previous form reads very well and she is well worth another chance to prove herself on a lenient mark in a race which isn’t as deep.

Tip of the Day Own Accord – 16:45 Ayr Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Own Accord was very green on her belated debut at Pontefract earlier this year and she has progressed very well from that initial experience since, opening her account at Wetherby on her next start and following up on her handicap debut last month. She won with a bit to spare that day, relishing the step up to a mile and a strongly-run race, so she makes plenty of appeal now moving up to a mile and a quarter from a 5 lb higher mark.