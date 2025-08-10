Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Princess Rascal has clear claims on ratings

Salisbury novice winner Princess Rascal found one too strong on her handicap debut at Windsor last month but it still represented another big step forward on Timeform's figures and she retains the 'small p' to highlight she's deemed capable of better. Princess Rascal was beaten three-quarters of a length by another last-time-out winner, but she comprehensively beat the remainder, finishing 12 lengths clear of the third. That sort of performance - which was backed up by the timefigure - would probably have been good enough to win most handicaps and Princess Rascal still looks well treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights. Indeed, she comes out 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the mile-and-a-half handicap (16:52) at Kempton on Monday. In addition to having an obvious chance at the weights, Princess Rascal also has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's expected to carry on improving after only three starts.

Recent form figure doesn't do Solar Pass justice

Solar Pass finished last of eight at Leicester on her most recent outing, but she shaped much better than that result would suggest and even earned the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking her out as one likely to be of interest next time. Solar Pass travelled kindly through much of that mile-and-a-half handicap but was locked against the far rail and never had any room to open up. She's better judged on what she showed on her penultimate start, when going down by only three-quarters of a length in second at Windsor, and she'll be heading into the 11-furlong handicap (17:22) at Kempton in better form than an initial glance at her latest effort would suggest. As a half-sister to the smart Mount Atlas, out of a half-sister to Group 1 winner Elm Park, Solar Pass has a pedigree that suggests she can prove better than a relatively lowly mark of 69. But she needs the luck that evaded her at Leicester to prove it. Eye-catcher Shaboozee capable of better

Shaboozee caught the eye of Timeform's reporter when showing improved form to finish runner-up at Killarney last time, earning the Horse In Focus Flag. Things went wrong for Shaboozee early on at Killarney last month as he tanked his way into the lead soon after his rider lost his irons at the first flight. He raced too freely and failed to conserve energy, so when he was headed three out it seemed like he would drop away. However, Shaboozee knuckled down well and was even coming back again, regaining second on the run-in. That was comfortably Shaboozee's best effort yet, but given how that race developed it's likely he's capable of even better under more favourable circumstances and he looks the one to side with in the 17-furlong handicap hurdle (18:55) at Ballinrobe.