Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Three points of interest Snowden runner at Carlisle one to be interested in

With the first few races at Carlisle likely to continue this weekend’s theme of Irish sporting domination, there’s more of interest later in the card and in particular the Watch Racing TV Handicap Hurdle at 3.30. The hat-trick-seeking Kalium – who has the Timeform ‘small p’ - looks progressive, but there are interesting rivals, most notably Carlisle regular Heritier and Golden Maverick, whose trainer is not exactly a regular, for all he might have had more runners in Cumbria than you'd expect. Jamie Snowden has sent 26 horses to Carlisle in his training career, resulting in seven winners and 13 horses that have finished in the first four. Golden Maverick has solid claims of improving that 27% strike-rate, the Raceshare-owned five-year-old having caught the eye of the Timeform reporters when weakening into fourth at Ayr last month having jumped the front in last. With the yard in good form (‘Hot Trainer’ flag) and on course for his best season yet numerically, a big run is expected from ‘Horse In Focus’ Golden Maverick.

Coltherd runner bidding for repeat success

The Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Chase at 4.00 was won by Breeze Of Wind 12 months ago and Stuart Coltherd’s grey is back to defend his title from a 9 lb higher handicap mark. Stamina is clearly a strongpoint for Breeze Of Wind, his four wins under Rules all coming on very deep ground in-between December and March, and this three-mile contest looks tailormade for another big performance. As well as the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, Breeze Of Wind also has the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag with the return to Carlisle very much a positive for a horse whose three other wins have come at Uttoxeter and Hexham (2), venues that require a horse to keep digging deep when others have cried enough. That wasn’t the case when Breeze Of Wind was last seen, the Wetherby race not run at a strong enough gallop to see him to best effect, and better is expected today.

Appleby targeting Wolverhampton again

Charlie Appleby won the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Novice Stakes (4.27) at Wolverhampton with Endless Victory 12 months ago and he looks to have another interesting newcomer in the form of Alpine Trail this year. Endless Victory went on to win at Newmarket on his next start, and, following a gelding operation that summer, won a competitive Yarmouth handicap from a BHA mark of 99. Alpine Trail is bred to be at least as good, this 550,000 euros purchase as a yearling being a Dubawi colt out of a French Group 3 winner. Appleby - who has won with six of his last seven runners - has made a habit of targeting maiden and novice events at Wolverhampton, and possesses an excellent 32% strike-rate at the venue, which increases further to 35% when applied to just his three-year-old runners. Monday’s race is no penalty kick on paper, with Baikal and Staffordshire having already shown something to work with, and newcomers Paratrooper and Motawaared both of interest, but it’s likely that Alpine Trail has a bigger future if past history is anything to go by.