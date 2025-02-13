Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Friday.

Three points of interest Wise Eagle well treated on handicap hurdle debut

Wise Eagle has been Adam Nicol's flagbearer on the Flat in recent seasons and has shown borderline smart form in that sphere, notably winning the valuable Queen's Cup Handicap before finishing runner-up in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes in 2023. He was largely below his best on the Flat after finishing third in the Group 3 Silver Cup last year, but a switch to hurdling towards the end of 2024 seemingly rekindled his enthusiasm. Nearly four years after finishing runner-up on his hurdling debut, Wise Eagle proved a class apart from his rivals back over jumps at Musselburgh where he easily drew 23 lengths clear. He also didn't have much to beat on his next outing at Catterick but again scored by a wide margin with plenty in hand, establishing himself as a useful prospect over hurdles. Those wins must have served as something of a confidence booster as Wise Eagle was back to his best on the Flat when runner-up in a valuable handicap at Newcastle last month. The level of form he showed there suggests a BHA mark of 123 could prove very lenient on his handicap hurdle debut (14:50) at Kelso.

Lucy Wadham top Fakenham trainers' table

No trainer has had more winners at Fakenham since the start of the 2019/20 season than Lucy Wadham whose 24 winners places her six clear of the next on the list, Olly Murphy. Wadham's Fakenham winners have come at an impressive strike rate of 28.2% and that compares well to her overall strike rate of 15.4% in British jumps races in that timeframe. Wadham has two runners at the course on Friday, starting with Aviation who tops Timeform's ratings for the opening two-and-a-half mile novice hurdle (13:38). Aviation was runner-up behind the reopposing Escapologist over course and distance last month but may well have won had the horse who ultimately faded into fifth not pressed him from a fair way out. Aviation stuck to his task well considering he may have done a bit too much too soon and looks the one to beat on these terms as he receives weight from the two previous hurdles winners in the field.

Strong pace to suit Papa Cocktail

Timeform's pace comment for the concluding five-furlong handicap (20:00) at Newcastle on Friday suggests the race should be run at a strong gallop, and that is likely to help recent eye-catcher Papa Cocktail who tends to be ridden with patience. Papa Cocktail has done much of his racing at six or seven furlongs but he shaped well when beaten less than two lengths in fourth in a five-furlong handicap at Southwell in December, running on well after he was switched all the way from the near-side rail to the centre of the course. He failed to build on that promise in a six-furlong handicap at Southwell on his penultimate start but offered encouragement when sixth over the same trip at Wolverhampton last time as he would have finished a bit closer had he not been hampered when making headway inside the final furlong of a contest run at a relatively modest pace by sprint standards. Papa Cocktail's Wolverhampton effort earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he is on a dangerous mark given he's 7 lb lower in the weights than when completing a hat-trick at Carlisle a couple of seasons ago. A strongly-run race at a stiff track, even over five furlongs, should provide Papa Cocktail with a suitable platform to build on recent promise.