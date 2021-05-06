Timeform: Chester day two 2021 preview and flags

Timeform highlight three horses to back on the second day of Chester's May meeting.

Clear on ratings Baileys Derbyday (16:45 Chester)

The horse with the biggest edge on ratings on Thursday is Japan, though he is stepping up in trip on rain-softened ground against some strong stayers in the Ormonde Stakes (15:15), so he looks one to avoid at a short price. One form choice worth siding with is Baileys Derbyday in the concluding mile-and-a-half handicap. Baileys Derbyday tops the weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb as he can run off the same mark as when runner-up on his handicap debut at Yarmouth last week. Baileys Derbyday took a step forward on his handicap debut, beaten only three-quarters of a length by a promising rival, and encouragement can be taken from how far the front pair pulled clear of the remainder. That effort suggests the lightly-raced Baileys Derbyday has entered handicap company on a lenient mark and, entitled to progress with experience, he can get off the mark here. The big improver Aleas (14:45 Chester)

Aleas showed run-by-run improvement as a juvenile and looks the type to progress markedly at three. His dam, Alea Iacta, was a Group 3 winner in France and hails from an excellent family – three of Alea Iacta's siblings also picked up black type, most notably Alyssa who won the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster. It is encouraging that Aleas showed so much ability at two, finishing runner-up on debut before winning narrowly in novice company at Newbury and on his handicap debut at Kempton, and he also impressed with his attitude, looking like a straightforward type. He isn't ideally drawn in stall nine but may be good enough to overcome that disadvantage from a mark that is nowhere near his ceiling. Timeform Flag (Hot Trainer) Zoltan Star (16:15 Chester)