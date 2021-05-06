Timeform: Chester day two 2021 preview and flags

Timeform highlight three horses to back on the second day of Chester's May meeting.
The horse with the biggest edge on ratings on Thursday is Japan, though he is stepping up in trip on rain-softened ground against some strong stayers in the Ormonde Stakes (15:15), so he looks one to avoid at a short price.
One form choice worth siding with is Baileys Derbyday in the concluding mile-and-a-half handicap. Baileys Derbyday tops the weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb as he can run off the same mark as when runner-up on his handicap debut at Yarmouth last week. Baileys Derbyday took a step forward on his handicap debut, beaten only three-quarters of a length by a promising rival, and encouragement can be taken from how far the front pair pulled clear of the remainder.
That effort suggests the lightly-raced Baileys Derbyday has entered handicap company on a lenient mark and, entitled to progress with experience, he can get off the mark here.
Aleas showed run-by-run improvement as a juvenile and looks the type to progress markedly at three. His dam, Alea Iacta, was a Group 3 winner in France and hails from an excellent family – three of Alea Iacta's siblings also picked up black type, most notably Alyssa who won the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.
It is encouraging that Aleas showed so much ability at two, finishing runner-up on debut before winning narrowly in novice company at Newbury and on his handicap debut at Kempton, and he also impressed with his attitude, looking like a straightforward type. He isn't ideally drawn in stall nine but may be good enough to overcome that disadvantage from a mark that is nowhere near his ceiling.
Richard Hannon has been among the winners of late but, more significantly, even those who have come up short have been running well. After considering performance against expectation, it is clear that Hannon's team are in flying form, and he has consequently been awarded the Hot Trainer flag.
Hannon has an excellent chance in the penultimate five-furlong maiden with Zoltan Star, who shaped with obvious promise when runner-up on debut at Windsor last month. The race was won by 150/1 shot Arboy Will, which led to some questions about the merit of the performance, but the form has worked out extremely well, with three horses winning next time.
Zoltan Star, who was sent off favourite, showed plenty to work on and he can put that experience to good use from the prime draw in stall one.
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.