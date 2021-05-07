Timeform: Chester day three 2021 preview and flags

Timeform highlight three horses to back on the final day of Chester's May meeting on Friday.

Clear on ratings Glencadam Glory (14:45 Chester)

Glencadam Glory was easy to back on his reappearance at Musselburgh last month and duly shaped as if the run would bring him on, never making any impression after taking a strong hold in rear. He should be much closer to form with that outing under his belt, and there is no doubt he is on a good mark judged on the pick of his efforts. Indeed, Glencadam Glory is now 4 lb lower in the weights than when filling the runner-up spot behind Fujaira Prince in last year’s Sky Bet Ebor at York, where he was allowed his own way out in front and stayed on well even once headed to be beaten just half a length. A return to more positive tactics is likely to be in the offing here at a track where it can often prove difficult to make up ground from off the pace, while the rain-softened ground will also be in his favour (acts well on heavy going). Glencadam Glory is 4 lb clear of Falcon Eight and Hochfeld on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, so his form credentials are clear on paper. He needs to prove his stamina at this trip but still looks potentially overpriced at around 20/1 for Tim Easterby, whose father Peter memorably won back-to-back renewals of the Chester Cup with Sea Pigeon in 1977 and 1978.

The big improver King’s Lynn (15:15 Chester)

King’s Lynn achieved a useful level of form in only three starts last season, producing his best effort when second in a competitive handicap at Doncaster in October. He was beaten just a neck on that occasion and split two horses in Aberama Gold and Tranchee who both advanced their form on the all-weather during the winter. It will be no surprise if King’s Lynn does likewise on turf this season, with the small ‘p’ attached to his Timeform rating denoting that he is still open to further progress as a four-year-old. There was certainly plenty of encouragement to be taken from his reappearance at Newbury three weeks ago, where he kept on well after making the running to pass the post just three quarters of a length behind Came From The Dark, who advertised the strength of that form when looking unlucky not to win the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket last weekend. King’s Lynn is likely to be sharper with that run under his belt, and he wouldn’t need to find much improvement to put him right in the mix here. El Astronaute sets the standard on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, a likeable type who is well suited by the demands of this track, but King’s Lynn is fancied to mount a serious challenge before a tilt at a big-field handicap such as the Wokingham at Royal Ascot.

Timeform Flag (Horse In Focus, Horse For Course) Revich (13:45 Chester)