Timeform: Chester day one 2021 preview and flags

Timeform highlight three horses to back on day one of the Chester May meeting.

Furthest clear on ratings Dubai Fountain (14:15 Chester)

There are some potential improvers in the Cheshire Oaks but they will need to take a big step forward to match Dubai Fountain, who is 11 lb clear on Timeform ratings. Dubai Fountain had a busy campaign as a juvenile - she ran seven times in less than four months - but she thrived on her racing and put up her best effort on her final start when finishing fourth in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile. Dubai Fountain relished the extra emphasis on stamina in the Fillies' Mile, which was run at a good gallop on soft ground, and she was only a neck behind Mother Earth, who gave that form a big boost by winning the 1000 Guineas at the weekend. Dubai Fountain is taking a significant step up in trip, but she shapes like a filly who will stay middle-distances and her pedigree certainly offers hope - she is by Teofilo, an influence for stamina, and a half-sister to Leoncavallo, who has won over two and a half miles over fences. Fitness is unlikely to be an issue given the good form of the Mark Johnston yard.

The big improver Wirko (15:15 Chester)

Wirko raised his game when winning the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom on his reappearance last month and that form is the best on offer in the Chester Vase. What's more, the style of success suggests that there should be even more to come from the Charlie Appleby-trained three-year-old. Wirko needed every yard of the mile and a quarter at Epsom to get on top and he will surely benefit from stepping up to a mile and a half here. His strength at the finish at Epsom points towards stamina being his strong suit and his pedigree tells a similar story as, while he is by Kingman, there is loads of stamina on the dam's side (his dam is a half-sister to Park Hill winner Wild Coco). Wirko was making only his third start last time – and his first outside of novice company – so that offers further hope improvement is on the cards.

Timeform Flag (Horses For Courses) Sir Maximillian (16:45 Chester)