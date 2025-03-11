John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Three points of interest

Willie Mullins can extend record in all-Irish Broadway field Just one example of what’s likely to be plenty of evidence of Irish domination at Cheltenham this week is the field for the Broadway Novices’ Chase, run again this year as the Brown Advisory (14:00). All seven runners are trained in Ireland, with four from Willie Mullins’ yard taking on two trained by Gordon Elliott and one by Henry de Bromhead. The main British hope after his impressive win in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton, The Jukebox Man, is missing through injury. The Jukebox Man was only narrowly denied a win at last year’s Festival by Stellar Story in the Albert Bartlett, and while his jumping hasn’t been foot-perfect switched to fences this season, Stellar Story stays really well and is a likeable type who only just failed to concede 5 lb to stablemate Better Days Ahead in the Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan last time. But while their trainer Gordon Elliott is still seeking his first win in the Broadway, Mullins has won it a record six times.

Those winners have come under six different jockeys, from Richard Dunwoody aboard Florida Pearl in 1998 to Mark Walsh who partnered Fact To File to success last year. Paul Townend's win came on Monkfish in 2021 and he has an excellent chance of winning it again with Ballyburn, exactly twelve months on from their impressive victory in the Baring Bingham on this same card. With his only defeat in his last seven starts coming at the hands of the speedier Sir Gino over two miles at Kempton, Ballyburn looks sure to be suited by stepping up to three miles for the first time here, topping the Timeform ratings by 5 lb and looking open to further improvement. His Grade 1 win at Leopardstown last time came in a race which Florida Pearl, Monkfish and Fact To File, as well as Mullins' 2009 winner Cooldine, had all taken before following up in this contest.

Cromwell holds strong hand in Cross Country Gavin Cromwell might not have the battalions which the likes of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott can call on to send across the Irish Sea every March. But with his record at the start of the week reading 6 wins from 36 runners since sending his first horses to the Festival in 2017, Cromwell’s select raiding parties have made their mark. They have been profitable to follow too, yielding a £20.61 return to a £1 stake on all his runners. The stable’s eight Festival runners last year included Inothewayurthinkin who landed a gamble in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir and that horse’s sister Limerick Lace who won the Mares’ Chase. Another of Cromwell’s former Festival winners, the 2021 Albert Bartlett winner Vanillier, is one of two runners for the stable in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (15:20). The 2023 Grand National runner-up had seemingly been on the slide but was perked up by first-time blinkers at Punchestown last time when routing his rivals over the banks course and drawing clear from three out to beat Coko Beach, who takes him on again here, by 18 lengths.

The Cross Country reverts to a handicap format this year and Vanillier still looks leniently treated from a BHA mark of 147. That means he's getting 10 lb from stablemate Stumptown at the head of the weights. While Stumptown therefore has no simple task in that respect, he has taken to the cross-country discipline supremely well, which counts for a lot and makes him the one they all have to beat. Beaten a neck in the Kim Muir in 2023 and a winner over Cheltenham's regular chase course last season, Stumptown is now unbeaten in three cross-country events. After two successes at Punchestown, Stumptown completed his hat-trick at Cheltenham in December with a cheeky success under Keith Donoghue who has a terrific record of his own in this contest, winning it three times with Tiger Roll and again with Delta Work two years ago. The same combination can see off many of the same field again here, with 2023 runner-up Galvin looking the main threat to the Cromwell pair.

Elusive Festival win beckons for Jonbon Just about all that’s missing from Jonbon’s superb career record, which has seen him win 17 of his 20 races for Nicky Henderson, is a victory at the Cheltenham Festival but he can put that right in the Queen Mother Champion Chase (16:00). Jonbon had to miss the race last year when his yard was struggling for form and he was denied only by a couple of top-notchers on his two previous Festival appearances. He needed no excuses against stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme and then, over fences, came up against another outstanding novice, El Fabiolo, in the following season’s Arkle. Despite his only other defeat coming at Cheltenham, in the re-arranged Clarence House Chase of 2024 (the only time Nico de Boinville hasn’t ridden him in the last two seasons), Jonbon has no issues with the track. On the contrary, he has the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag, having won the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham for the second year running in November.

Often prone to edginess before his races, Jonbon has looked a calmer individual in his last couple of starts when also looking better than ever. He gained another repeat success, in the Tingle Creek at Sandown in December, when a couple of today’s rivals were behind him – Quilixios eight lengths back in second and Solness last of the four finishers. The 2022/2023 Champion Chase winner Energumene looked a potentially bigger threat from Ireland in the latest Clarence House at Ascot, but Jonbon dismissed him too, pulling six and a half lengths clear. Fully 9 lb clear of Energumene on Timeform ratings here, Jonbon can provide owner J. P. McManus with his first success in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and what would be a record seventh winner of the race for his trainer too.