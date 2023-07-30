Timeform big-race analysis: Hukum wins King George And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes

The 2023 King George And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes promised to be a vintage edition and, despite the eclipse of the front two in the market, it turned out to be one.
Hukum and Westover produced an epic finish to a fair race, the outcome in the balance throughout the final furlong, shades of Grundy and Bustino.
Hukum is building a formidable record, sparingly raced and kept away from firmish ground. He had shown in last year's Coronation Cup and in beating the 2022 Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard on his return that he had close to the best form in this strong field, but he was still forced to go to that level and perhaps a shade more to see off Westover.
Westover had flopped when favourite for last year's King George, but it was a different story this time, as he ran the race of his life, going down all guns blazing. A rematch with Hukum, the Arc the obvious battleground, would be a contest to savour.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The pair finished clear of the Derby runner-up King of Steel and two further Group 1 winners, possible non-stayer Luxembourg and last year's winner Pyledriver, with a long gap back to the rest, nothing in the outcome suggesting other than a positive view of the form.
Auguste Rodin was sent off favourite after victories in the Derby and the Irish Derby, but he ran no race for the second time this year, beaten well before the straight.
A bit on his toes beforehand, perhaps a third run in under two months was a bit too much (as it was for Westover last year).
Emily Upjohn, so impressive in beating Westover in the Coronation Cup, was another to flop, her rider Frankie Dettori urging but getting minimal response fully three furlongs out.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org