Timeform big-race analysis: Hukum wins King George And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes

The 2023 King George And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes promised to be a vintage edition and, despite the eclipse of the front two in the market, it turned out to be one.

Hukum and Westover produced an epic finish to a fair race, the outcome in the balance throughout the final furlong, shades of Grundy and Bustino. Hukum is building a formidable record, sparingly raced and kept away from firmish ground. He had shown in last year's Coronation Cup and in beating the 2022 Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard on his return that he had close to the best form in this strong field, but he was still forced to go to that level and perhaps a shade more to see off Westover. Westover had flopped when favourite for last year's King George, but it was a different story this time, as he ran the race of his life, going down all guns blazing. A rematch with Hukum, the Arc the obvious battleground, would be a contest to savour.

