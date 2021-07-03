Horse racing form analysis from Timeform following St Mark's Basilica's win in Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

Timeform react after St Mark's Basilica emerged on top in the first big clash of the generations - the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.

St Mark’s Basilica earned a Timeform rating of 129p for his decisive victory in Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse (follow link for FREE video replay) at Sandown, in the process climbing above the 2000 Guineas/St James’s Palace Stakes winner Poetic Flare (128) amongst the highest-rated three-year-olds in Europe. Held up in the early stages, St Mark’s Basilica was shaken up early in the straight and quickly asserted after hitting the front over a furlong out, ultimately passing the post with three and a half lengths to spare over Addeybb and Mishriff. That pair of battle-hardened Group 1 performers provided St Mark’s Basilica with his toughest test yet, though perhaps not quite so tough as it might have been under different circumstances. After all, Addeybb and Mishriff were both returning from long absences and neither ran up to their best, with the very slow gallop also playing more to the strengths of the speedy winner.

Unlike the pair who followed him home, St Mark’s Basilica had the benefit of a recent run, but that shouldn’t detract from his performance as he completed a Group 1 hat-trick in the space of seven weeks, this comprehensive defeat of his elders following on from a pair of classic victories in France. He also won last year’s Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, lest we forget, ending that season as Timeform’s highest-rated two-year-old in Europe. His victories in the French equivalents of the 2000 Guineas and Derby had been more about style than substance, but this win served to re-establish him as the leader of his generation, putting up one of the best performances in the Eclipse since the turn of the century. For context, only Sea The Stars (136 in 2009), Golden Horn (134 in 2015), So You Think (131 in 2011) and Giant’s Causeway (130 in 2000) have achieved a higher rating in winning the race during that period.

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

St Mark’s Basilica has improved with every start this season and the small ‘p’ attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to progress further, promising a top-class performance at some stage before the year is out. The other big races at around this trip, such as the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes, appeal as obvious targets later this summer. Interestingly, Poetic Flare also holds an entry at Leopardstown and shapes as if he’ll stay a mile and a quarter, so it’s not out of the question that we could eventually see a clash between the two highest-rated three-year-olds in training, a mouth-watering prospect.