Cazoo Derby news: Timeform verdict on Bolshoi Ballet

He's the new Cazoo Derby favourite and Timeform felt Bolshoi Ballet delivered both style and substance in his Derrinstown Stud Trial win.
Bolshoi Ballet took a stranglehold on the Cazoo Derby market with an impressive six-length success in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown on Sunday, and he will be tough to beat at Epsom, according to Timeform Flat handicapper Billy Nash.
Bolshoi Ballet had advanced his Derby claims with an encouraging two-and-a-quarter-length win in the Ballysax Stakes on his reappearance, but he took an even bigger step forward on Sunday, impressing on the eye and, more significantly, on the clock.
The Ballysax – which like the Derrinstown takes place over a mile and a quarter at Leopardstown – was not run at a strong gallop and, consequently, the winning time was nothing special.
That left Bolshoi Ballet with a bit still to prove, but he did so in no uncertain terms on Sunday, clocking an eye-catching time.
Reflecting on the performance, Timeform handicapper Billy Nash said: "Bolshoi Ballet was impressive in the Ballysax on his reappearance but he looked something very special in what was a strong renewal of the Derrinstown Derby Trial.
"Not only did he run right away from a field which included a Group 1 winner, he also recorded a very fast time (over three seconds quicker than the other two mile-and-a-quarter races on the card)."
No three-year-old this season has earned a higher Timeform rating than the 122p awarded to Bolshoi Ballet – Guineas one-two Poetic Flare and Master of The Seas are both rated 122 – and that figure puts him 4 lb clear of Mohaafeth in the Derby pecking order. It is also not far shy of the median rating of 125 required to win the Derby in the last 10 years.
Nash added: "A Timeform rating of 122p (120 plus a small sectional upgrade) is right at the top end of the five-year standards for Derrinstown – to put it into context, the last two winners of the Derby have run to Timeform ratings of 124 and 123 respectively.
"With more improvement to come, particularly as his stamina is drawn out, Bolshoi Ballet is very much the one to beat in the Derby and it will take a performance of some magnitude in the Dante this week to dislodge him from the head of the market."