Cazoo Derby news: Timeform verdict on Bolshoi Ballet

How good is Bolshoi Ballet?

Bolshoi Ballet took a stranglehold on the Cazoo Derby market with an impressive six-length success in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown on Sunday, and he will be tough to beat at Epsom, according to Timeform Flat handicapper Billy Nash.

Bolshoi Ballet had advanced his Derby claims with an encouraging two-and-a-quarter-length win in the Ballysax Stakes on his reappearance, but he took an even bigger step forward on Sunday, impressing on the eye and, more significantly, on the clock.

The Ballysax – which like the Derrinstown takes place over a mile and a quarter at Leopardstown – was not run at a strong gallop and, consequently, the winning time was nothing special.

That left Bolshoi Ballet with a bit still to prove, but he did so in no uncertain terms on Sunday, clocking an eye-catching time.