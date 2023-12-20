Timeform Awards: Champion of Rest of The World - Equinox

Equinox dominated the awards he was eligible for and also took the title of Champion of The Rest of the World.
Pedigree Details
Sire: Medaglia d'Oro
Dam: Gaudeamus
Dam’s sire: Distorted Humor
Breeder: Asco International Pty Ltd
Foaled: October 14, 2015
2023 Race Record & Fact file
Races: 4
Wins: 4
Major wins: Stewards' Cup, Hong Kong Gold Cup, Champions Mile, Hong Kong Mile
Owner: Stanley Chan Ka Leung
Trainer: Francis Lui
Principal Rider: Vincent Ho
Golden Sixty won all four starts in 2023 and the performance he produced to win the Hong Kong Mile for a third time showed that he was as good as ever at the age of eight.
Golden Sixty was given a different preparation than when winning the Hong Kong Mile in 2020 and 2021, and when runner-up in the same event in 2022. Previously he had taken in the Jockey Club Mile over the same course and distance three weeks earlier, but this time the Hong Kong Mile would be his first outing since he won the Champions Mile in late-April.
The widest draw in stall 14 also asked a question of Golden Sixty, but he had all the answers, quickening to the front under two furlongs out and readily settling matters.
All four of Golden Sixty's wins in 2023 were in Group 1 company. He also landed the Stewards' Cup and Hong Kong Gold Cup.
Pedigree Details
Sire: Curlin
Dam: Dance Card
Dam’s sire: Tapit
Breeder: Godolphin
Foaled: May 3, 2018
2023 Race Record & Fact file
Races: 5
Wins: 4
Major wins: Churchill Downs Stakes, Metropolitan Handicap, Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile
Owner: Godolphin
Trainer: Bill Mott
Principal Rider: Junior Alvarado
Cody's Wish made it successive victories in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita, again showing plenty of determination to record a narrow victory.
That made it four wins from five starts for Cody's Wish in 2023, replicating the strike-rate he had produced when climbing the ranks the previous season.
He made an impressive return to action in the Churchill Downs Stakes in May, winning that Grade 1 event by four and three-quarter lengths, and registered another emphatic victory in the Met Mile, stretching out nicely from his rivals in the straight to score by three and a quarter lengths and earn a career-best Timeform rating of 129.
