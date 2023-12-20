Timeform Awards: Champion of Rest of The World - Equinox

Pedigree Details

Sire: Medaglia d'Oro

Dam: Gaudeamus

Dam’s sire: Distorted Humor

Breeder: Asco International Pty Ltd

Foaled: October 14, 2015

2023 Race Record & Fact file

Races: 4

Wins: 4

Major wins: Stewards' Cup, Hong Kong Gold Cup, Champions Mile, Hong Kong Mile

Owner: Stanley Chan Ka Leung

Trainer: Francis Lui

Principal Rider: Vincent Ho

Golden Sixty won all four starts in 2023 and the performance he produced to win the Hong Kong Mile for a third time showed that he was as good as ever at the age of eight.

Golden Sixty was given a different preparation than when winning the Hong Kong Mile in 2020 and 2021, and when runner-up in the same event in 2022. Previously he had taken in the Jockey Club Mile over the same course and distance three weeks earlier, but this time the Hong Kong Mile would be his first outing since he won the Champions Mile in late-April.

The widest draw in stall 14 also asked a question of Golden Sixty, but he had all the answers, quickening to the front under two furlongs out and readily settling matters.

All four of Golden Sixty's wins in 2023 were in Group 1 company. He also landed the Stewards' Cup and Hong Kong Gold Cup.