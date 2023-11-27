Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The Timeform Awards

Timeform Awards announced on Wednesday 20 December

By Timeform
17:54 · MON November 27, 2023

Timeform will crown the leading horses and performances of the year at the Timeform Awards on Wednesday 20 December.

The Timeform Awards acknowledge and celebrate the Flat season’s success stories and will be announced digitally across Timeform’s social media channels.

Articles analysing the achievements of the winners, and outlining how they were chosen, will be available on Timeform.com on 20 December.

There are eight awards on offer, and a top three will be announced for each category.

The Awards up for grabs are:

  • Race of the Year
  • Leading First Season Sire
  • Leading 2YO
  • Leading Male 3YO+
  • Leading Female 3YO+
  • Champion of Rest of the World
  • Champion of Europe
  • Horse of the Year

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.or

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING