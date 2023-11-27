Timeform Awards announced on Wednesday 20 December

Timeform will crown the leading horses and performances of the year at the Timeform Awards on Wednesday 20 December.
The Timeform Awards acknowledge and celebrate the Flat season’s success stories and will be announced digitally across Timeform’s social media channels.
Articles analysing the achievements of the winners, and outlining how they were chosen, will be available on Timeform.com on 20 December.
There are eight awards on offer, and a top three will be announced for each category.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.or