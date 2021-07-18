Atomic Force heads Timeform juvenile ratings

Atomic Force put up the best performance in the two-year-old division this season when winning the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on Sunday, earning a Timeform rating of 112p.

The Kevin Ryan-trained Atomic Force, who was completing a hat-trick having previously won a Hamilton maiden and the Prix du Bois at Chantilly, passed the benchmark of 111p set by Go Bears Go in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh last month.

Atomic Force was the clear form pick in the Prix Robert Papin and he landed the odds with the minimum of fuss, racing with enthusiasm at the head of affairs and sticking to his task well when pushed out inside the final furlong.