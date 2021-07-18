Atomic Force heads Timeform juvenile ratings

Tony McFadden highlights the latest rating changes among the leading two-year-olds.
Atomic Force put up the best performance in the two-year-old division this season when winning the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on Sunday, earning a Timeform rating of 112p.
The Kevin Ryan-trained Atomic Force, who was completing a hat-trick having previously won a Hamilton maiden and the Prix du Bois at Chantilly, passed the benchmark of 111p set by Go Bears Go in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh last month.
Atomic Force was the clear form pick in the Prix Robert Papin and he landed the odds with the minimum of fuss, racing with enthusiasm at the head of affairs and sticking to his task well when pushed out inside the final furlong.
Atomic Force had already been gelded, which means he isn't eligible for the Group 1 Prix Morny (the obvious next step from the Prix Robert Papin) and connections have yet to decide the next target. However, Atomic Force is sure to take the beating wherever he reappears, with the 'p' attached to his division-leading rating indicating that he is capable of raising his game further if required.
Chesham Stakes runner-up Reach For The Moon (107p) also features prominently in the two-year-old pecking order and he made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark in a Newbury novice last week.
He didn't need to match the form he showed when pushing the exciting Point Lonsdale close at Royal Ascot but still impressed with how readily he completed the task, quickening four lengths clear of his rivals and scoring with plenty in hand. He will be well worth his place in Group company.
112p Atomic Force
111p Go Bears Go
109p Point Lonsdale
107p Castle Star
107p Fearby
107p Reach For The Moon