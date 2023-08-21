No fewer than 7 of these had won pattern races last time out making for a seriously competitive Prix Morny on paper, though it revolved around only 3 of them according to the betting and that trio, who had only one narrow defeat between them beforehand, duly came to the fore, the rapidly improving Vandeek keeping his unbeaten record but only after digging deep to reel in favourite Ramatuelle who'd been able to strike for home first; the principals came from off the pace in a well-run race that saw them finish well strung out, the pace-setters overdoing it if anything, though conditions weren't that testing, times suggesting the ground was drying out rapidly through the afternoon.

VANDEEK is a most progressive colt and showed further improvement to maintain his unbeaten record stepping up to Group 1 company, doing well given that he only made his debut just under a month ago, in contrast to the runner-up who started out in April, and deserving extra credit for successfully chasing her down in the final 1f after being stuck behind her; held up, going well when having to wait for gap over 1f out, got a clear run and stayed on strongly final 1f, led final strides after responding well; he seems sure to do better still, with the Middle Park Stakes a likely option next.

RAMATUELLE (USA) ran right up to her best, touched off late after making what looked a race-winning move; ridden more patiently this time in mid-division, headway over 1f out, went on soon after, edged out close home; the only 2 defeats of her career have been narrow ones to unbeaten colts (Beauvatier the other), and a Group 1 win back against her own sex in the Cheveley Park certainly wouldn't be undeserved.

RIVER TIBER (IRE), after 9 weeks off since the Coventry, lost his unbeaten record but shouldn't be judged too harshly as he'd reportedly missed some work recently, running here instead of in last week's Phoenix Stakes as a result, and only took part after coming through a canter the day before; in rear, got gap over 1f out, couldn't go with the first 2 but kept on well final 1f, shaping as though 7f will suit; he might have been overtaken among the 2-y-o colts in his stable's pecking order since Royal Ascot but he's a good type physically so should still have more to offer.

SACRED ANGEL (IRE) might not have troubled the smart trio in front of her but was far from disgraced up in grade as she fared much the best of the rest; handy, travelled well, ridden 2f out, one pace final 1f but pulled clear of remainder.

VALIANT FORCE (USA), back on softer ground/up in trip, after 9 weeks off, failed to confirm the form he'd shown at huge odds in the Norfolk; held up, effort on outside over 1f out but couldn't sustain it inside the final 1f.

SAJIR (IRE) had run well behind Elite Status here last time but had more to find than most and found this too competitive; tracked pace, brief headway on rail over 1f out, beaten final 1f when passing a few who'd been eased off.

ELITE STATUS has now come up short both times he's tackled better company and was well held on this occasion after going well for a long way; travelled well behind leaders, ridden approaching 2f out, left behind final 1f; he'd seen this trip out well here last time under similar conditions.

JASOUR was well held, and while this was his first start on ground softer than good (taken out of the Richmond when the ground softened), he faced a stiffer task in this grade and probably did too much too soon in any case reverting to front-running tactics; forced pace, headed over 1f out, dropped away soon after.

THUNDER BLUE, in first-time blinkers and tongue strap, was more exposed than the rest and proved out of his depth; helped force pace after being driven up early on, struggling over 2f out, soon beaten.