Ahead of the jumps season opener at Chepstow on Friday and Saturday, Timeform's Tony McFadden looks at which British trainers have started the campaign well.

Which yards have been in good form this season? Paul Nicholls, who won a 13th British trainers' title in the spring, has been relatively quiet in the early stages of the season but has made a solid start with his select summer squad. Looking at the data since 1st of May (so as not to include the 2022 Punchestown Festival in the tally), Nicholls has sent out only 68 runners in the jumps sphere - for comparison, early championship leader Fergal O'Brien has saddled 275 - but the champion trainer has had 20 winners at an impressive strike rate of 29.41%. The bulk of those runners were in May and June, but three of the eight runners he has sent out since the start of September have won, while it probably would have been four from eight had Gaulois not conceded 15 lengths at the start when runner-up at Newton Abbot recently.

Resurgent yards Nicholls operates at a high strike-rate for the entire campaign - his overall strike rate in the last five seasons is around 23% - so it's perhaps more interesting to note a couple of yards that are going well again following an underwhelming spell. Ben Pauling endured a notably lean campaign in 2019/20, sending out only 18 winners from 203 runners, while it's also unlikely he would have been satisfied with his return from the following campaign when saddling 33 winners at around the 10% mark. Last season represented a step in the right direction, though, as he had 44 winners at 13%, including a Cheltenham Festival winner in Global Citizen. That equalled his best tally for a season but Pauling is on course to smash that total this term as he has made a flying start from the new yard he moved to in April. Since the 1st of May Pauling has had 27 winners from 93 runners at a strike rate of 29.03%. Unlike for Nicholls, whose runners are well found in the market, you would have also posted a healthy level-stake profit of £37.64 if backing Pauling's runners in the period under question. Colin Tizzard, who at one stage looked like posing a serious threat to Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson in the trainers' championship, had a notably disappointing season in 2020/21, sending out 37 winners at a strike-rate of 9%, while last term's tally (62 winners at 14%) also failed to replicate the heights of 2017/18 when the yard had 79 winners at 15%. Colin's son Joe has taken over the licence now, though, and has made a highly encouraging start to the campaign, sending out 19 winners from 68 runners at a strike rate of 27.94%. It's also worth noting a couple of underrated northern yards that have typically fared well but perhaps gone under the radar. Mark Walford and Sam England have both had 11 winners from a similar number of representatives (40 and 41 respectively) at a strike rate around the 27% mark.

Recent records Narrowing the focus to since the start of September, Chris Gordon (six from 15 at 40%), Milton Harris (11 from 30 at 36.67%) and Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero (seven from 22 at 31.82%) have all fared notably well. In contrast, Warren Greatrex (0 from 11), Olly Murphy (one from 15) and Richard Newland (one from 23) are a few high-profile yards enduring a lean spell based on metrics such as percentage of rivals beaten and Timeform's Run To Form percentage, as well as just on winners. Which yards have a good record in October? It's also worth noting which yards tend to fare well after the core jumps season commences in October, for all the lack of rain, which has resulted in some fixtures being cancelled, might mean that trainers keep the cotton wool applied for a bit longer this time around. Nicholls, who has enjoyed notable success at Chepstow's fixture (he had eight winners across the two days a couple of years ago), unsurprisingly has a good record, and since 2017 he has had 92 winners from 340 runners in October at an impressive strike rate of 27.06%. Again, however, they've not been overlooked in the market and you would have made a significant loss of £52.63 if backing his runners to level stakes. A trainer who tends to fare well at this stage of the season and whose runners have offered value is Pam Sly. Her seven winners from 28 runners at a strike rate of 25% in October across the last five seasons resulted in a level-stake profit of £39.25, while she also fares well on Percentage of Rivals Beaten and Run To Form Percentage metrics. Sly, a dual-purpose trainer, is often represented by horses bred more for speed than stamina, which helps explain why she has a good record at venues like Wetherby and Huntingdon that favour a sharper sort. A dry autumn resulting in sound underfoot conditions that place more of an emphasis on speed than stamina won't inconvenience most of her team. Other dual-purpose trainers who have fared well with their jumps representatives in October include Keith Dalgleish and Brian Ellison, who operate at a strike rate north of the 22% mark, which representatives a significant uplift on their typical record. One from a national hunt background with a similarly impressive strike rate is Kim Bailey.

Fit first time out When slightly shifting the focus to trainers represented in October by horses who haven't run for at least 150 days (ie: making their seasonal reappearance) Anthony Honeyball and Harry Fry have positive records. Honeyball has had seven winners from 27 runners at a strike rate of 25.93% with such types since 2017, resulting in a small level-stake profit of £9.96. Harry Fry's 18 winners from 81 runners at a strike rate of 22.22% also produced a small level-stake profit of £3.72.