Timeform analysis | three promising juveniles

Here are three juveniles who left a big impression on Timeform's reporters last week.

Task Force (Timeform rating 99p from 90p) Task Force has an exceptional pedigree being by Frankel out of 1000 Guineas winner Special Duty and he looks on his way to making a big impact in Group company. He readily brushed aside a subsequent winner on debut at Salisbury in July and enhanced his reputation with an emphatic success in the Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy, comfortably making the step up to listed level despite still not looking like the finished article or handling the undulating track especially well. As had been the case at Salisbury, Task Force travelled fluently but he showed his inexperience by hanging right when asked for his effort. That didn't prevent him from making good headway, though, and he proved strong inside the final furlong to score by a length and a quarter while giving the impression that he has more to offer if required. For context, he earned the same rating as Aablan who had to work hard to land the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown later in the week.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Local Hero (Timeform rating 90P) Local Hero is out of a five-furlong winner whose first two winning progeny also struck over the minimum distance. However, Local Hero, who is by Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Phoenix of Spain, seems to possess a lot more stamina and ability than his siblings based on his impressive debut over a mile at Kempton last week. Local Hero was up against some rivals who had already shown fair form and had experience on their side, but he blew them away in the style of an exciting prospect. He travelled fluently in behind the leaders and moved up strongly to lead on the bridle inside the final couple of furlongs before quickly asserting and drawing clear under just a hands-and-heels ride, ultimately passing the post with an advantage of five and a half lengths. That was visually impressive and the Timeform Large P denotes he is capable of much better form.

Los Angeles (Timeform rating 89P) The two market leaders failed to meet expectations in the opening nine-furlong maiden at Tipperary on Sunday but it is still a race that should be viewed positively and the three newcomers all shaped well, including the winner, Los Angeles, who looked a Group horse in the making. Los Angeles moved nicely in mid-division and, after being shaken up entering the straight, he quickened up smartly to lead a furlong out and needed just hand-riding to hold the runner-up. He powered through the line to score by two and a quarter lengths and he earned the 'Large P' to highlight the likelihood of significant improvement.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!