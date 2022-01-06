Timform highlight two races that look like strong form and should work out well.

Monday, December 27 Wetherby, 1m7f handicap chase

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Just the six runners but an event to view positively, the winner benefiting from the return to front-running tactics, chased home by reliable sorts, though Fransham would have gone close if not for departing four out. Eclair d'Ainay, whose last run is easily excused, built on the promise of his reappearance at the second time of asking and resumed winning ways, benefiting from the return to making the running, now 3-4 when such tactics are adopted; made all, jumped well, went with enthusiasm, pressed on approaching three out, ridden soon after, drew clear before last, driven out. Cheddleton, strong in the betting, continues in good heart and was beaten only by one revitalised by a change of tactics; prominent, driven early in straight, left behind by winner soon after two out, one paced. Nuts Well, weak in the betting back down in trip, is most reliable and wasn't disgraced after nine weeks off, though he will remain vulnerable to less-exposed sorts; waited with, slow first, took closer order soon after eighth, ridden three out, one paced.

Katpoli, easy to back, was given a considerate return from a 14-month absence, though he did jump ponderously; in rear, blundered four out, shaken up before next, never a threat; he's eligible for lesser contests and next outing will reveal how much ability remains intact. Cornerstone Lad had no excuses this time, turning in a rare poor effort at this track; waited with, awkward first, untidy eighth, crept closer home turn, driven soon after three out, weakened before next. Fransham was in the process of running well when departing, looking sure to have played a hand in the finish; held up, not fluent third, yet to be asked for effort when mistake and unseated rider four out; he isn't the biggest but is on a fair mark and is one to look out for in something similar.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Plenty of depth to this novice, four of them previous winners over hurdles, and although only one of that quartet gave their running it still looks a race to be interested in for a source of winners in the coming weeks; the pace increased gradually on the final circuit and conditions ensured stamina at the trip was tested. Surrey Quest maintained his unbeaten record over hurdles in quite taking style, coming home a fairly fresh horse in a race in which most of the rest were very tired from the second last; tracked pace, travelled well, jumped on three out, drew clear between last two despite wandering, kept on well, impressive; open to further improvement, with the EBF Final (for which this was a qualifier) looking a likely target in the spring. Mumbo Jumbo is going the right way and again suggested there's more to come with the way he moved into the race, handicaps now an option; waited with, travelled better than most, crept closer approaching home turn, threatened approaching two out, left behind by winner soon after, kept on, pulled clear of remainder, not unduly punished. Luke, over a three-furlong longer trip, ran to a similar level as on hurdling bow, looking to be brought along gradually and one to bear in mind for handicaps; held up, took keen hold, shaken up four out, stayed on gradually straight, not knocked about; remains capable of better. Pipesmoker, back up in trip in first-time cheekpieces, might be going the wrong way temperamentally, in trouble surprisingly early over this trip; handy, lost place approaching home turn, plugged on again straight.

Ted's Friend found it tougher under a penalty against promising individuals; led until mistake three out, steadied into last, faded. Le Chiffre d'Or was anchored by his double penalty on much more testing ground than previously, this a far warmer race than the ones he'd won at Hereford, too; in touch, chased leaders early in straight, every chance three out, no extra from next. Ailes d'Amour was well held this time, though will now get a mark; in touch, not always fluent, lost ground four out, left behind early in straight. Arizona Cardinal is better judged on his debut form, his jockey reporting he felt the horse was amiss, though nothing came to light immediately afterwards; mid-field, chased leaders four out, lost ground next and immediately pulled up with his jockey looking down. C'Mon Sharpy, fitted with a tongue strap this time, offered just as little as at Uttoxeter; in rear, lost touch long way out. Dreams Of Gold made an inauspicious start to his career; in rear, ridden five out, tailed off when pulled up three out.