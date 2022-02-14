Timeform highlight two races that look like strong form for the grade and should work out well.

Monday, February 14 Plumpton, 2m4½f handicap hurdle

The favourite was disappointing but there's every chance this proves good form for the level, the runner-up consistent and third a last-time-out winner. Neon Moon, back up in trip, showed improved form in first-time blinkers, looking far more assured in the jumping department; waited with, travelled well, headway approaching three out, went on home turn, ridden between last two, stayed on well; he has a stamina-laden pedigree and will remain of interest. Getalead has been a model of consistency since a breathing operation and again ran well; disputed lead briefly early, remained prominent, ridden three out, short of room home turn, kept on without troubling the winner. Whistleinthedark ran at least as well in defeat on handicap debut as when winning a C&D maiden nine weeks previously; in touch, took closer order four out, ridden home turn, one paced from two out; bred to stay further than 2½m and remains with potential.

San Pedro remains winless over hurdles; held up, struggling early final circuit, late headway. Vorashann was below form returned to hurdling in first-time blinkers (over jumps); disputed lead, went on third, ridden from three out, headed home turn, no extra between last two. Niblawi, back over hurdles, shaped as if still in good form; mid-field, took closer order early final circuit, close up when fell three out. Affoburg had had a breathing operation and was tongue tied this time, but fared no better than on stable debut; chased leaders, lost place early final circuit, behind when pulled up two out. Full Of Light shaped as if amiss after eight weeks off; chased leaders, travelled well, shaken up from three out, weakened home turn, pulled up two out.

Wednesday, February 16 Wetherby, 2m4f handicap hurdle

This looks strong form for the grade between the trio that pulled clear, the front pair progressing further. Findthetime is improving in leaps and bounds and completed the hat-trick in good style up in grade, finding plenty for pressure once more and previous comments regarding [staying a longer] trip bear repeating; raced wide, patiently ridden, took closer order seventh, loomed up three out, led soon after next, ridden when steadied into last, drew clear run-in; open to yet more progress. No Word Of A Lie improved again, beaten only by another progressive sort and shaping once more as though a step up in trip will suit; raced wide, in touch, hit seventh, driven early in straight, not fluent two out, kept on again run-in, took second close home. Up For Parol, whose form last time is proving strong, did little wrong behind a progressive pair; disputed lead, went on approaching three out, untidy there, headed soon after two out, lost second close home. Her Indoors was well held after ten weeks off; waited with, driven end of back straight, never dangerous.

Shannon Bridge, back in a tongue strap, followed a good run with a below-par one; disputed lead, ridden home turn, dropped away from next, held when mistake two out. Homme Public seemed unsuited by conditions once more, worth noting that the pair that beat him on his reappearance were both successful next time out; not fluent fifth, ridden leaving back straight, always behind. Arrivederci failed by a long chalk to come on for recent run, much more to it than being kept to this trip; in touch, untidy fourth, lost place when slow sixth, ridden approaching eighth, struggling home turn, pulled up soon after. Flash The Steel, back on very testing ground, offered little after 15 months off, fitness not usually an issue with his stable; in rear, pushed along soon after eighth, struggling when pulled up soon after three out.