Strong-looking form so far as mares handicaps go, the first two both ahead of their marks and pulling clear of the remainder in the closing stages.

Electric Annie, back up in trip, improved further and followed up last month's course success in similar style, again taking a wider route than most; raced wide, close up, travelled well, led before fifth, headed eighth, led again two out, kept going well; clearly thriving, she won't be one to underestimate when bidding for her hat-trick.

Sacre Coeur was easy to back but ran right up to her best for her inexperienced rider, beating the rest comfortably but giving best to a thriving sort on an upward curve; waited with, went with zest, took closer order from sixth, chased leaders three out, challenged approaching two out, ran on, pulled clear of remainder.

Royal Practitioner stepped up on her recent run in a first-time tongue strap, though she will need to improve if she's to defy her opening mark; held up, steady headway from early final circuit, chased leaders approaching straight, one paced from two out.

Hotter Than Hell took a step back in the right direction; close up briefly early, settled in touch, took closer order between three out and two out, ridden early in straight, plugged on.

Trump Lady, back up in trip, was turned out quickly under a penalty and shaped as if still in good form, paying the price late on for trying to match strides with the first two; close up, not fluent first, led eighth, headed two out, weakened.