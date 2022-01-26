Timeform highlight two races that look like strong form for the grade and should work out well.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Strong-looking form so far as mares handicaps go, the first two both ahead of their marks and pulling clear of the remainder in the closing stages.
Electric Annie, back up in trip, improved further and followed up last month's course success in similar style, again taking a wider route than most; raced wide, close up, travelled well, led before fifth, headed eighth, led again two out, kept going well; clearly thriving, she won't be one to underestimate when bidding for her hat-trick.
Sacre Coeur was easy to back but ran right up to her best for her inexperienced rider, beating the rest comfortably but giving best to a thriving sort on an upward curve; waited with, went with zest, took closer order from sixth, chased leaders three out, challenged approaching two out, ran on, pulled clear of remainder.
Royal Practitioner stepped up on her recent run in a first-time tongue strap, though she will need to improve if she's to defy her opening mark; held up, steady headway from early final circuit, chased leaders approaching straight, one paced from two out.
Hotter Than Hell took a step back in the right direction; close up briefly early, settled in touch, took closer order between three out and two out, ridden early in straight, plugged on.
Trump Lady, back up in trip, was turned out quickly under a penalty and shaped as if still in good form, paying the price late on for trying to match strides with the first two; close up, not fluent first, led eighth, headed two out, weakened.
Shirocco's Dream, who'd had a breathing operation, had winning run ended in no uncertain terms, more to this than the 5 lb rise for Sandown; led, joined briefly third, headed before fifth, remained prominent, ridden before four out, weakened approaching straight.
Misty Bloom was well held; mid-field, not fluent four out, ridden entering straight, weakened.
Global Harmony again ran poorly; raced off the pace, struggling early final circuit, tailed off.
Born In Borris fared little better in first-time blinkers; mid-field, ridden from three out, weakened.
Ho Que Oui went with no encouragement with a tongue tie absent on her first outing since leaving N. De Lageneste; close up, disputed lead briefly third, dropped away before seventh, tailed off when before two out.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
A three-year-old handicap that was fought out by a pair of improving last-time-out winners and ought to prove good form for the level.
Little Raven, strong in the betting, improved further and followed up his recent Wolverhampton success under a 6lb penalty, the way in which he moved through the race suggesting there should be more still to come; mid-field, smooth headway three furlongs out, led two furlongs out, ridden out; still unexposed and looks up to completing the hat-trick.
Cianciana ran at least as well in defeat as when winning the time before, just finding a similarly progressive sort too strong; tracked pace, ridden approaching two furlongs out, ran on.
Sweetest Company produced best effort to date upped in trip on handicap debut after three months off; slowly into stride, waited with, took strong hold, ridden two furlongs out, kept on without threatening the principals; may do better still.
Cartridge got back on track sent handicapping in first-time cheekpieces; led, headed two furlongs out, no extra final furlong.
Homemade Andrea without the headgear this time, flattered to deceive back up in trip; held up, travelled well, headway two furlongs out, ridden over a furlong out, promised more than delivered.
The Ormer Gatherer back down in trip, isn't one to be interested in; close up, raced freely, lost place over two furlongs out, not quicken.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.