Timeform highlight two handicaps which look like strong pieces of form and should work out well.

Saturday, July 30 Thirsk, 7f handicap

A strong-looking piece of northern handicap form, Danzan hardly winning out of turn given the countless good efforts to his name since his last success while the trio who finished close behind all look likely to have their time before long; the first, second and fourth were the only ones to stick the far side in the straight, though it's hard to tell what impact that had, if any, given the relative form of the horses in question. Danzan gained due reward for his consistency as he scored for the first time in almost four years; prominent, travelled well, challenged two furlongs out, edged left approaching final furlong, stayed on to lead well inside final furlong; his strike rate is obviously poor but he'll remain competitively weighted after a small rise for this.

Gumdrop, well handicapped on the best of his two-year-old form, belatedly showed he retains all of that ability back up in trip after seven weeks off and is one to be interested in now; mid-division, took strong hold, headway three furlongs out, pushed along two furlongs out, kept on, just failed. Wobwobwob again ran well and, whilst it's impossible to tell if there was any advantage/disadvantage to going wide in the straight, he's of course worth credit for winning this race on his side; raced wide, close up, came wide straight, pushed along two furlongs out, kept on well, first home in group; he seems sure to get his head in front before long. Open Mind continues to knock on the door and seems sure to barge it down at some stage; dwelt, soon led, pushed along over two furlongs out, kept on, headed well inside final furlong. Broken Spear, back in cheekpieces in place of a visor after 12 weeks off, shaped as if back in form, though his hanging left again is slight cause for concern; slowly into stride, held up, came wide straight, headway over two furlongs out, every chance over a furlong out, forced to switch inside final furlong, hung left, not sustain effort.

Il Bandito found this easier than in the Bunbury Cup but still ran below form; chased leaders, came wide straight, pushed along two furlongs out, one paced. Woven shaped better than the distance beaten suggests for a yard who are coming into form, and is of some interest from this mark, acknowledging his poor strike rate; held up, came wide straight, good headway three furlongs out, every chance from two furlongs out, weakened last half-furlong. Golden Apollo wasn't in the same form as last time; mid-division, came wide straight, outpaced over two furlongs out, never landed a blow. Homer Stokes, back on turf, was very weak in the betting and probably needed the run after six months off; mid-division, came wide straight, weakened from two furlongs out. Corvair fared no better on first outing since leaving Robert Cowell, the way he shaped an all too familiar sight; very slowly away, in rear, came wide straight, made no impression. Saturday, July 30 Hamilton, 1m5f handicap

There was the odd disappointment in this but it should still pay to take a reasonably positive view of the principals, the two who pulled clear by the finish being progressive fillies. Wickywickywheels had gone up a stiff-looking 9 lb for her most recent win here and clearly progressed again as she completed the hat-trick, in the end doing it a shade cosily and leaving the impression she hasn't necessarily shown all she can just yet, probably time for her to have a crack at something better now; patiently ridden, headway under pressure over a furlong out, led final 100 yds. Divine Jewel backed up her Newbury form and more, back to being ridden handily here and doing nothing at all wrong, just beaten by one that's proving highly progressive; tracked pace, led under pressure entering final furlong, edged out last half-furlong, pulled clear of rest. Two Auld Pals did all he could back up markedly in trip; dropped out, shaken up three furlongs out, kept on; he's eligible for much lesser handicaps.

Zimmerman was back down slightly in trip but again didn't get home, likely to prove best up to a mile and a half judged on the way he's been shaping of late and almost certainly still in good form; chased leader, every chance from three furlongs out, faded final furlong. Trojan Horse disappointed, hard to come up with a reason why; made running, tackled from three furlongs out, headed entering final furlong, weakened. Ebony Maw was below form in first-time cheekpieces after seven weeks off, though he was tackling a better grade of handicap than he need contest; mid-field, shaken up under three furlongs out, not quicken, beaten approaching final furlong. Heights Of Abraham, in first-time blinkers, is proving more miss than hit, the fact that he's back to starting slowly maybe indicative of him just not fancying it; dwelt, held up, shaken up three furlongs out, beaten over a furlong out.