Timeform highlight two maidens which look like strong pieces of form and should work out well.

Thursday, July 7 Leopardstown, 7f fillies maiden

Half the field were trained by an O'Brien and it was Joseph's newcomer who impressed in making a winning start, one of only two with experience making a big step up to split the winner and one of two Aidan-trained first-timers in a race that it could pay to follow. Thornbrook (by Saxon Warrior: half-sister to several winners, including winner up to 1¾m Micro Manage (2-y-o 9f winner, by Rip Van Winkle), winner up to 1m Magnanimous (by Mehmas), both smart, and useful 2-y-o 7f/7.5f winner (stays 9.5f) Seisai (by Gleneagles): dam 2-y-o 1m/9f winner) looked a good prospect in making a winning start, surely a pattern-class juvenile judged on how she went through the race and then opened up once knuckling down; waited with, smooth headway straight, had to wait for gap briefly 2f out, quickened to lead entering final 1f, asserted as got message last ½f, won readily; she's one to follow as she climbs the ranks. Lan Mara proved a different proposition second time up, benefiting from that initial experience as well as the step up in trip; waited with, shaken up entering straight, quickened out wide approaching final 1f, ran on; will go on improving. Dame Kiri (by Justify: first foal: dam, 1m winner (stayed 9.5f), sister to very smart winner up to 1m Alice Springs, won Falmouth/Sun Chariot/Matron Stakes) obviously made plenty of appeal on paper and, despite not looking especially physically imposing, duly shaped promisingly, not lying down when the potentially smart winner went past; close up, upsides approaching straight, went on over 2f out, headed last ½f, rallied; she ought to improve, including at 1m.

A Moment Like This (by Galileo: second foal: dam won 6 US Grade 1 1m/8.5f events, including Santa Anita Oaks and Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (twice), also 2-y-o 1m winner) couldn't have shaped much better to say she had to settle for a minor frame finish, impressing no end with the move she made into a lifting pace having put herself on the back foot at the stalls; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, rapid progress from 2f out, threatened entering final 1f, effort understandably flattened out; she should make considerable progress and looks a banker for a maiden before sights are raised. Astar (by Sea The Stars: second foal: half-sister to 1¼m winner (likely to have stayed 1½m) Blackcatblackitten (by Kitten's Joy): dam useful French 2-y-o 7f winner who later won at 1½m in North America (including minor Canadian stakes event)) probably needed the run, shaping well; mid-division, settled in touch, shaken up entering straight, quickened out wide 2f out, threatened briefly, not sustain effort; sure to progress, she may well be one for a Galway maiden. Miss Yvonne knew more than on debut but couldn't make the most of that experience; led early, upsides again home turn, not quicken over 1f out, held when short of room well inside final 1f. Hasten Slowly (€17,000Y: by Kessaar: second foal: half-sister to 7f winner Liangel Hope (by The Last Lion): dam winner up to 1m (2-y-o 7f winner)) showed ability, in need of experience; dwelt, raced off the pace, headway when short of room over 1f out, held when hung left well inside final 1f. Maybe Just Maybe (by Lord Kanaloa: second foal: dam, 2-y-o 7f (Silver Flash Stakes)/7.5f winner, sister to 2-y-o 6f/7f winner Maybe and 1¼m winner Barbados (both smart), out of winning close relative of Oaks winner Dancing Rain) shaped as if needing the run; pressed leader, went on after 2f, headed home turn, dropped away.

Friday, July 8 Newmarket, 7f maiden

Some well-bred sorts from good stables came to the fore in an interesting maiden, plenty of these immature beforehand and likely to strip fitter as well, the form still looking well up to standard for a maiden at this meeting and the race overall likely to throw up winners. Epictetus (by Kingman: half-brother to several winners, including 2-y-o 6f/7f winner Jumbly (by Gleneagles), winner up to 1m Bullfinch (2-y-o 7f winner, by Kodiac) and ¼m/11f winner Barn Owl (by Frankel), all useful: dam 1m-1¼m (Pretty Polly Stakes) winner) made plenty of appeal on paper, an attractive colt in appearance, and he made a winning start, rather belying his seeming weakness in the betting; waited with, smooth headway over 2f out, led over 1f out, drew clear final 100 yards, hands-and-heels ride; scored with a bit in hand and sure to improve, with a step up to pattern company on the cards in time. Leadman (by Kingman: fourth foal: brother to useful 1m winner Baseman and half-brother to smart 8.4f-1¼m winner Georgeville (by Dawn Approach): dam, winner up to 7.4f (including at 2 yrs), sister to very smart winner up to 1¼m Famous Name), bred to be useful, made a promising debut, pretty clued up though he had been coltish beforehand; hampered start, held up, smooth headway 2f out, challenged 1f out, kept on, no impression on winner; will stay 1m; sure to progress and win races. Desert Order (by Dubawi: first foal: dam maiden half-sister to smart winner up to 1m Golden Town out of useful 1½m winner Princesse Dansante), green and noisy beforehand, a bit coltish too, nevertheless made plenty of appeal on paper and shaped encouragingly, the more competitive of the Godolphin pair; bumped start, held up, effort over 2f out, challenged 1f out, not quicken last ½f; will improve.

Flying Honours (by Sea The Stars: second foal: brother to 14.5f winner Snow Tempest: dam 9f-11.5f winner, including French Group 3 event), bred to stay well, was a warm order on debut, entered in the National Stakes, but he was babyish beforehand and in need of the experience in the race, shaping promisingly despite clearly not meeting market expectations; slowly into stride then hampered start, held up, switched before halfway, ridden over 2f out, kept on final 1f, not knocked about, never dangerous; will be suited by 1m; sure to improve. Signcastle City (by Dark Angel: second foal: dam, 7f/1m winner, half-sister to smart winner up to 1¾m Pinzolo out of smart 1¼m-1½m winner (stayed 1¾m) Pongee) showed plenty of ability on debut, looking a little short of pace, perhaps set to take after the stouter elements of his pedigree; close up, shaken up over 2f out, outpaced, kept on again final 1f; will improve. Hope You Can Run failed to progress from debut but didn't run much worse in what was surely a better race; led, shaken up over 2f out, headed over 1f out, weakened inside final 1f, not persevered with once held; he'll stay further and may yet do better. Manifested (£46,000Y: by Camacho: third foal: half-brother to winner abroad up to 9f Reybus (2-y-o 1m winner, by Kendargent): dam, French 1½m winner, half-sister to smart winner up to 21.7f Simenon) has something of a mixed-bag pedigree, definitely not so well bred as some here, but he showed ability on debut; in touch, ridden over 2f out, plugged on final 1f, made little impression; should improve. Ray Vonn (£41,000Y, £10,000 2-y-o: by Galileo Gold: sixth foal: half-brother to 3 winners, including 2-y-o 6f winners Mutawaffer (ungenuine) and Golden Bear (both by Kodiac): dam, 5f winner (including at 2 yrs), sister to useful 2-y-o 5f/6f winner Habaayib), an unlikely sort on paper, showed some ability, despite not giving his rider a lot of help at times; prominent, pulled hard, shaken up over 2f out, hung left, not quicken, no extra final 1f.