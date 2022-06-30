Timeform highlight two races that look like strong pieces of form and should work out well.
Several positive profiles in a three-year-old handicap that it could pay to follow despite a modest pace, the first two in particular likely to be of major interest again near to hand; the winner brought up a four-timer on the card for Haggas and Marquand.
Hamaki confirmed promise of reappearance, suited by the further step up in trip despite a modest gallop, plenty of reasons from his style of racing to think he can stay ahead of the assessor; in touch, challenged two furlongs out, edged ahead a furlong out, responded well; likely to progress further, with a truer test at this trip sure to suit even more, and is one to keep on the right side.
Knight Of Honour progressed again, losing out only narrowly to another firmly on the up; soon steadied, shaken up under three furlongs out, headway two furlongs out, every chance entering final furlong, kept on; began his challenge from a bit behind the winner in a modestly-run affair and remains capable of better.
Broadspear ran to a similar level to last time, unable to get much closer to Knight of Honour on 5 lb better terms, but it's unlikely this showed him to best advantage and he's not one to give up on; steadied at the start, patiently ridden, headway from three furlongs out, every chance until a furlong out, kept on.
Noonie ran respectably but lacked a turn of foot against improving horses back down in trip having set just a modest gallop; led until around two furlongs out, hampered over a furlong out, one paced.
Secret Image, a winner on his only previous turf start, ran well on form making handicap debut after four months off, while both his weakness in the market and the way he shaped suggest he ought to come on for this; chased leader, led briefly around two furlongs out, wandered, faded final furlong.
Paradias turned in a rare poor effort; missed the break, held up, effort under three furlongs out, left behind two furlongs out; type to bounce back quickly.
This looks three-year-old form to follow despite the pace being just modest, the three last-time-out winners coming to the fore, Golden Voice doing it with something to spare and on his way to a higher grade.
Golden Voice had won only narrowly last time but followed up with plenty more up his sleeve this time and is most progressive, a bit unlucky not to be unbeaten this year; held up, had to wait for gap over two furlongs out, led a furlong out and went clear, geared down late on; he will go on improving as is sure to win more races.
Cabinet Of Clowns, making handicap debut, ran best race despite not really being seen to best effect, giving the impression a more truly-run race would have seen him to better effect; chased leaders, outpaced three furlongs out, rallied and finished with running left; this suggests he'll stay a mile.
Galiac couldn't follow up from Newmarket, this probably a bit stronger race but he ran well on form all the same, shaping similarly to the runner-up in that the muddling gallop didn't seem to play to his strengths; chased leader, ridden when hampered under two furlongs out and shuffled back, rallied to retake third close home.
Lethal Nymph shaped similarly to last time kept to this trip, again not looking the easiest of rides, not settling fully and failing to keep straight, not progressing at present; mid-field, not settle fully, went on over two furlongs out, hung right, headed over a furlong out, weakened; a well-run race in a bigger field might suit ideally.
Autumn Festival, without the headgear this time, wasn't disgraced in a much stronger race than he need contest; led, headed over two furlongs out, one paced.
Hodler ultimately fared no better than last time, but did shape better than the bare result, making a mid-race move out wide early in the straight; dwelt, waited with, headway out wide early in straight, pushed along over two furlongs out, weakened over a furlong out; he'd been quite impressive when well backed at Goodwood and isn't one to be giving up on yet.
Brilliant Blue failed to build on a better effort last time, but this was unlikely to be his main target under a 7-lb claimer up in grade; awkward leaving stalls, held up, raced freely, ridden three furlongs out, made no impression.
