Several positive profiles in a three-year-old handicap that it could pay to follow despite a modest pace, the first two in particular likely to be of major interest again near to hand; the winner brought up a four-timer on the card for Haggas and Marquand.

Hamaki confirmed promise of reappearance, suited by the further step up in trip despite a modest gallop, plenty of reasons from his style of racing to think he can stay ahead of the assessor; in touch, challenged two furlongs out, edged ahead a furlong out, responded well; likely to progress further, with a truer test at this trip sure to suit even more, and is one to keep on the right side.

Knight Of Honour progressed again, losing out only narrowly to another firmly on the up; soon steadied, shaken up under three furlongs out, headway two furlongs out, every chance entering final furlong, kept on; began his challenge from a bit behind the winner in a modestly-run affair and remains capable of better.

Broadspear ran to a similar level to last time, unable to get much closer to Knight of Honour on 5 lb better terms, but it's unlikely this showed him to best advantage and he's not one to give up on; steadied at the start, patiently ridden, headway from three furlongs out, every chance until a furlong out, kept on.

Noonie ran respectably but lacked a turn of foot against improving horses back down in trip having set just a modest gallop; led until around two furlongs out, hampered over a furlong out, one paced.

Secret Image, a winner on his only previous turf start, ran well on form making handicap debut after four months off, while both his weakness in the market and the way he shaped suggest he ought to come on for this; chased leader, led briefly around two furlongs out, wandered, faded final furlong.

Paradias turned in a rare poor effort; missed the break, held up, effort under three furlongs out, left behind two furlongs out; type to bounce back quickly.