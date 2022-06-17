Timeform highlight two races that look like strong pieces of form and should work out well.

Friday, 17 June Newmarket, 1m2f handicap

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A near-useful bunch of three-year-olds and it should pay to take a positive view of a race that featured a few unexposed types and others with solid handicap form already in the book; there were a few keen ones early but the pace picked up soon after the turn and the timefigure is another reason to be bullish about the form. Morning Poem resumed her progress to make a winning handicap debut, proving very well suited by the first proper galloping test of her career; steadied at the start, progress out wide 2f out, led final 1f, kept on well, had bit in hand; she's still a little keen but will be suited by 1½m+ in time (dam stayed very well) and is open to further improvement. Cosmic Desert was strong in the betting on his handicap debut and ran well, not exactly among the most progressive three-year-olds in his yard but seeming straightforward enough and surely up to winning races before long, including if tried at 1½m; close up, took keen hold, ridden over 2f out, led soon after, headed final 1f, kept on. Viadelamore showed the benefit of a longer break as he got back on track with cheekpieces fitted, at least as good a run as he produced when winning at Redcar in April (form worked out well), in last by the time he started his effort and sticking at it; held up, shaken up 3f out, progress out wide over 1f out, kept on; he'll stay 1½m and is the type of 3-y-o who'll be especially against his elders.

Adjuvant remains in good form, a bit keen early but seeing it out well, leaving the impression he'll have no trouble with 1½ (dam stayed that trip well); mid-field, ridden 3f out, not quicken, rallied last ½f, took fourth near finish; he's on a fair enough mark and should win handicaps, especially if he gets a go against older horses. Return To Dubai ran creditably making his handicap debut in first-time cheekpieces without being able to uphold last-time form with the second, a bit keen early and essentially having his chance on the night; prominent, led until over 2f out, no extra inside final 1f. Tidal Storm, gelded since last seen, has the pedigree of a better 3-y-o but failed to improve switched to a handicap after 7 months off, in quite a tough race admittedly (might be better off in a 0-70 next time); in touch, ridden over 3f out, lost place 2f out, no chance after; one or both of softer ground/headgear might help him and he isn't one to give up on, including up at 1½m. Ardbraccan, upped in trip, was below form; bumped start, mid-division, ridden over 2f out, made no impression. Atheby ran poorly, lack of stamina not necessarily to blame, just having a rather exposed look to him; led until over 2f out, weakened.

Friday, 24 June Curragh, 7f maiden

Usually a most informative contest – the first 2 home in last year's edition both going on to win at the top level – and this has all the hallmarks of an above-average maiden; favourite backers never had much cause for concern but there was lots of potential on show in behind, most notably from the second, third and fifth. Never Ending Story didn't need to improve in bare form terms to get off the mark, but remains sure to do so when the situation requires it, very much a pattern performer in the making; close up, travelled well, went on 2f out, kept going well for just one tap with the whip, suited by increase in trip; an exciting prospect, she is reportedly being aimed at the Debutante Stakes back here in August. Sandy Creek (by Frankel: fourth foal: closely related to smart 1¼m winner Stone Age (by Galileo) and half-sister to 1m winner Siyoulater (by Siyouni): dam, 1¼m winner, half-sister to very smart winner up to 10.5f Bright Sky out of very smart 1½m-13.5f winner Bright Moon), bred to be smart, shaped very well; waited with, still plenty to do 2f out, came wide, finished well, not knocked about; sure to go on to better things. Danvers Gold (320,000Y: by Galileo: second foal: dam 2-y-o 5f (Cornwallis Stakes) winner) did well under the circumstances, badly in need of the experience, the penny only really starting to drop in the final 1f; held up, off the bridle long way out, best work finish; will improve. Nightcliff showed much more than first time up, in the firing line for a long way; close up, travelled better than most, second 1f out, no extra only late on; well up to winning a similar event and would come as no surprise to see her representing different connections next time.

Gypsy Woman (€68,000Y: by Cotai Glory: fourth foal: sister to 2-y-o 5f winner Adeb and half-sister to winner up to 6f Seen The Lyte (2-y-o 5f winner, by Kodiac) and 6f winner Hallyday (by Morpheus): dam maiden (stayed 7f)), bred to be sharp, shaped with plenty of encouragement; mid-division, took strong hold, ridden over 1f out, ran green, kept on, not knocked about; will prove as effective at 6f; sure to progress. Dower House (by Galileo: sixth foal: sister to high-class winner up to 1m (British/Irish 2000 Guineas, and stayed 10.5f) Churchill (2-y-o 7f winner), 2-y-o 6f winner (Cheveley Park Stakes, and stayed 1m) Clemmie and 1¼m/10.7f winner Blenheim Palace, both smart: dam 2-y-o 5f winner), bred in the purple, showed plenty to work on; chased leaders, effort 2f out, kept on, not knocked about; capable of better. One Boss (50,000Y: by Saxon Warrior: third foal: dam 2-y-o 1m winner who stayed 12.5f), bred for longer trips, shaped accordingly; taken wide, held up, kept on without threatening the principals, not unduly punished; likely to improve. Calling All Angels (€90,000Y: by Dark Angel: half-sister to several winners, including smart 6.5f-1m winner Duhail (by Lope de Vega) and 1m winner Belmont Avenue (by Zoffany): dam, French 1m winner (including at 2 yrs), half-sister to Killavullan Stakes winner Kenya and Prix d'Aumale winner Zantenda) was seemingly unfancied but showed ability; held up, kept on, never a threat; ought to do better somewhere down the line. Rhodesia (€9,000Y: by Gleneagles: fourth foal: half-sister to 1m winner Smart 'N' Dandy (by Dandy Man): dam, French 7.5f winner, half-sister to smart winner up to 1¾m Blue Wave) showed fair form; mid-division, ridden over 1f out, kept on, hands-and-heels ride. Expressova (€130,000Y: by Exceed And Excel: closely related to useful winner up to 6f (stayed 1m) Rockaway Valley and 6f winner Evies Wish (both by Holy Roman Emperor), and half-sister to 3 winners, including 6f winner Lottie Dod (by Invincible Spirit): dam 7f winner) showed a bit; dropped out, forced wide 2f out, late headway.