Timeform highlight two races that look like strong pieces of form for the grade and should work out well.

Wednesday, April 27 Brighton, 7f handicap

Form that should prove strong for the grade, a couple of progressive ones chased home by a consistent sort. Roxzoff continues to progress and resumed winning ways after a couple of good efforts in defeat, well on top at the finish despite being put on the back foot at the start; blindfold removed late, held up, headway over two furlongs out, stayed on to lead final furlong, edged left, soon clear; will continue to take all the beating. Fat Gladiator ran at least as well in defeat as when winning the time before, continuing his progression back on turf but just unable to go with another improver late on; held up, good headway two furlongs out, ridden approaching final furlong, left behind by winner final 100 yds. Naughty Nadine continues in good heart, just vulnerable to improvers from this mark; prominent, travelled smoothly, led under two furlongs out, headed final furlong, no extra.

King Of War, back on turf, ran to a similar level to last time on first outing since leaving Harry & Roger Charlton; mid-field, shuffled back home turn, good headway over a furlong out, effort flattened out, not unduly punished. Bascinet, in first-time cheekpieces, failed to build on the promise of his most recent start in a maiden tackling a handicap for the first time; held up, effort over two furlongs out, made little impression. Silver Kitten might have needed the run after six months off; close up, led after two furlongs, headed under two furlongs out, faded. My Bonnie Lassie again ran poorly; made running, headed after two furlongs, dropped away from two furlongs out.

Thursday, April 28 Redcar, 1¼m handicap

A fairly useful three-year-old handicap and a positive view can be taken of the form, with the front pair making their first appearances in a handicap and stepping up in trip; the pace was on the steady side. Viadelamore, gelded and off six months since his final two-year-old start, confirmed the promise of that run to make a successful handicap debut in the style of one who will make further progress this year; tracked pace, led two furlongs out, asserted last half-furlong, kept on well; he'll stay further still. Rich King, gelded since last seen, showed improved form making his handicap debut up in trip after seven months off; mid-field, headway over two furlongs out, every chance a furlong out, kept on. Rollajam stayed the two-furlong longer trip but had the run of the race; dictated, quickened three furlongs out, headed two furlongs out, no extra final 100 yds. Zimmerman matched his reappearance form at C&D while making slightly harder work of it back under firmer conditions, sure to be at least as effective at a mile and a half; held up, headway out wide three furlongs out, stayed on.

Pub Crawl disappointed upped to a trip that had promised to suit, little to like about his performance on this firmer going, albeit finishing lame; dwelt start, in rear, went with little fluency, laboured headway three furlongs out, no extra last half furlong. Signorina Merisi has plenty of stamina in her pedigree and lacked the pace to capitalise on a good position; close up, ridden approaching two furlongs out, not quicken, but finishing with something left to give; she will stay a mile and a half. Ward Castle was easy to back upped in trip for his handicap debut and might have needed the run after 6 months off; slowly into stride, waited with, pushed along 3f out, faded. Teddy's Profit, gelded and given a breathing operation since his final two-year-old start, was well held after six months off; chased leaders, lost place three furlongs out.