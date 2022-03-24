Timform highlight two races that look like strong pieces of form and should work out well.

Thursday, March 24 Cork, 3m handicap hurdle

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A well-contested handicap and the form should prove strong, a mare at the top of the game leading home a pair of progressive five-year-olds. Nell's Well is enjoying a fine season and improved again to add to her win in a Grade 3 contest here in December, able to defy a 17 lb higher mark than when last seen in a handicap; mid-field, smooth headway approaching three out, produced to lead soon after next, asserted before last, kept up to work; she's a versatile and consistent sort who looks sure to continue to give a good account. Wild Hunt is most progressive, coming up short of completing the hat-trick with a conditional taking over but losing nothing in defeat to one also enjoying an excellent season, the drying conditions seemingly no issue to him; in rear, not fluent third, clouted fourth, shaken up leaving four out, headway early in straight, kept on well from last; will remain of interest. Bugs Moran was easy to back despite having caught the eye at Thurles but still showed much improved form upped markedly in trip for handicap debut, coming a little way clear with a pair that are thriving; mid-field, progress three out, ridden next, kept on; he's unexposed and will remain of interest. Carrigeen Lotus ran well back over hurdles, just not quite getting home under a typically positive ride tackling three miles for the first time; close up, led after second, clear soon after, reduced advantage circuit out, pressed on again home turn, headed soon after two out, faded. Capilano Bridge has slipped in the weights and fared better than of late in first-time cheekpieces; mid-field, effort early in straight, every chance two out, not quicken.

Turbojet ran better than for a while in a change of headgear; led, chased leader after second, mistake seventh, pushed along home turn, left behind from three out. Kells Priory shaped as if still in good form, certainly worth persevering with at this trip; held up, outpaced around three out, kept on after last. Robbin'hannon fared little better in first-time cheekpieces; mid-division, effort leaving four out, made no impression. Whatucallher had her sights lowered somewhat but failed to make much more of an impact with headgear quickly discarded; handy, struggling home turn, dropped away gradually straight. It Could Be You ran poorly back up in trip; always behind. Silver Planeur showed nothing after six months off; raced wide, mid-field, lost touch soon after four out. Coastal World again ran poorly; mid-field, took keen hold, pushed along three out, faded soon after.

Friday, March 25 Musselburgh, 2m1½f handicap hurdle

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

As to be expected from the money on offer, this was really competitive, a whole host still in with a chance going to the second last, the winner weaving his way through from last, and the form really ought to prove solid. The Navigator confirmed his return to form to win a nice pot, coming from a long way back to do so; dropped out, still plenty to do between three out and two out, good progress before last, led final 100 yds, responded well. Evita Du Mesnil, after seven weeks off, got straight back on track following a breathing operation; mid-division, closing when hampered before two out, jumped on last, edged out final 100 yds. Byzantine Empire, back under less testing conditions, ran well and would have finished a bit closer had he not bungled the last; mid-field, not always fluent, produced to lead two out, headed when mistake last, not recover. Zamond, back in headgear, ran respectably; tracked pace, not clear run between three out and two out, switched between last two, one paced. Spark Of Madness, in first-time tongue strap, confirmed return to form; disputed lead, took keen hold, settled in touch fifth, lost ground end of back straight, progress after three out, every chance until last. Blooriedotcom, was well backed but never really looked like landing the money; mid-division, lost ground fourth, well off pace end of back straight, stayed on again only late on.

Leeswood Lily, back down in trip, wasted no time getting back on track; disputed lead, no extra before last. Gemologist found this too competitive; in rear, struggling when hampered three out, never dangerous. Wor Verge, after seven weeks off, doesn't look in quite the same form as he was before Christmas; tracked pace, not clear run between three out and two out, no extra latter stages. Beeno, who was very easy to back, stepped up on recent run, shaping better than the distance beaten suggests; raced wide, helped force pace, hampered and intimidated before two out, dropped away. The Dancing Poet disappointed; helped force pace, jumped left fifth, weakened after two out. Iolani, back in headgear, is best not judged on this run; held up, bad mistake four out, badly hampered next, no chance after. Kensington Art chased leaders, untidy fifth, close up when fell heavily three out, fatally injured. Set In Stone, with cheekpieces on for the first time over hurdles, is struggling for form at present; raced off the pace, crept closer end of back straight, hampered before two out, held when unseated rider last.