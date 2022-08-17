Timeform highlight two races from York's Ebor Festival which look like strong pieces of form and should work out well.

Wednesday, 17 August York, 6f nursery

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A very valuable nursery and there's every reason to think the form will work out, several doing enough to show themselves favourably treated behind a winner who's destined to prove better than a handicapper; the field clustered towards what's perceived as the favoured far rail but a few low-drawn runners met serious trouble as a consequence and a high stall was clearly no disadvantage the way it went. STREETS OF GOLD was well backed and improved again as he maintained his unbeaten record switched to a nursery, simply a cut above these handicappers, mid-division, shaken up 2f out, quickened between rivals to lead last ½f, won readily; he's ready and able for a pattern races, though connections might well fancy landing another big pot in a sales race first. MISTY BLUES ran a fine race at a big price, especially as she was widest of all from stall 20; in touch, effort 2f out, chased leaders final 1f, stayed on well; she'll stay 7f and is well up to winning a nursery. LOST ANGEL had been better than the result in her first nursery and improved a chunk in her second one, showing more than enough to think she's capable of winning something similar; prominent, challenged out wide 2f out, ran on. SILENCER ran another good race in a well-contested nursery, looking like he might win for much of the closing stages before the winner quickened out of the pack close up, travelled well, went on 2f out, headed final 50 yards, no extra late on; he'll remain competitive and would have no trouble winning a sprint maiden or novice.

"You could feel the roar, it was a great race" - Remembering Sea The Stars' Juddmonte International

RAMAZAN beat a next-time winner at Haydock and ran well following a 7-lb rise, clearly still in top form and perhaps likely to have seen it out more strongly had he settled better; in touch, took strong hold, challenged under 2f out, no extra final 50 yds. UTILIS shaped encouragingly switched to a nursery in a first-time hood, getting well behind (hurdled a path inside the first 1f) and finishing to good effect; in rear, shaken up 2f out, progress entering final 1f, kept on well, finished with running left; he's already shown he stays 7f and is one to note. ROGUE SPIRIT was better than the result switched to a nursery under a 7-lb claimer, as at Chester the time before leaving the impression 6f stretched his stamina; made running, travelled fluently, joined halfway, every chance still last ½f, weakened; 5f looks his trip and he's one to be interested in for something similar. BRAVEHEART BOY wasn't disgraced on nursery debut and will find easier tasks than this one, his opening mark giving him a chance ; mid-field, chased leaders over 1f out, one paced. CATHY COME HOME has work to do from her opening mark but wasn't seen to best effect after 9 weeks off and remains with potential; mid-field, denied a run over 2f out and shuffled back, rallied final 100 yards, finished with running left; her pedigree suggests she'll have no trouble with 7f. LEGEND OF XANADU, making nursery debut, can have a line put through this, getting no run at all up the far rail; held up, travelled well, no room from halfway, switched 1f out, keeping on when short of room again final 100 yards; he's been set some tough tasks and this suggests he could be more competitive in nurseries.

SHANDY STAR wasn't in the same form as last time in a considerably tougher race; in touch, ridden over 2f out, edged left, faded final 1f. BAKEEL, making nursery debut, was well held on first outing since leaving Andrew Balding after 7 weeks off; always behind. MRS U S A can have a line put through this run, barely having a race; mid-division, not clear run from halfway, no chance; she should be suited by 6f and looks on a fair opening mark. SHINE'S AMBITION, making handicap debut, was well held; took strong hold, always behind. KUWAIT CITY, making handicap debut, finished well held but did at least make some mid-race progress, and maybe 5f is his trip; dwelt, mid-division, progress halfway, effort flattened out. BEAUTIFUL EYES ran even worse; prominent, weakened final 1f. GIFTED ANGEL ran poorly, rather out of his grade and travelling no more sweetly in first-time cheekpieces; close up, pushed along before halfway, dropped away. MONTE FORTE, making handicap debut, ran even worse, has gone the wrong way; close up, dropped away 2f out.

Friday, August 19 York, 7f maiden

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The most valuable maiden of the year, featuring plenty that had shown promise in one or 2 starts, the short-priced favourite setting a high standard, none of the newcomers sent off at shorter than 33/1, relatively rare for one to get involved in this race, the form as good as it gets for a maiden, the race almost certain to throw up winners, the last 2 scorers going on to success in the Platinum Jubilee and to finish second in the Derby this year; the pace was sound, the field coming centre to near side in the straight. DESERT ORDER set a high standard and put his experience to good use, winning much as his stable companion Naval Crown had in the race in 2020, like that one destined for better things, though likely back over further, holding an entry in the Royal Lodge, one of only 2 in the race with a pattern entry; led, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, kept on final 1f, always holding on. GLENFINNAN, over 1f longer trip, left his debut form well behind, despite still showing signs of inexperience; tracked pace, travelled well, shaken up over 2f out, ran green, challenged inside final 1f, ran on; likely to progress further and well up to winning a race or 2. HI ROYAL (by Kodiac: closely related to 8.3f winner Whitehall (by Dansili) and half-brother to several winners, including smart winner up to 1½m Noor Al Hawa (2-y-o 1m winner, by Makfi) and useful 9f/1¼m winner Majestic Jasmine (by New Approach): dam winner up to 1m (Sun Chariot Stakes, and 2-y-o 6f winner)) has an excellent pedigree and showed plenty of ability, relatively rare that a newcomer makes an impact in this race, deserving extra credit for coming from well back; slowly into stride, held up, good headway 2f out, challenged inside final 1f, kept on; will improve. BALTIC VOYAGE, after 11 weeks off and over 1f longer trip, looked a different proposition, clearly not having done himself justice on debut, showing enough to win an ordinary maiden or novice at least; waited with, pushed along 3f out, challenged over 1f out, not quicken inside final 1f.

High Stakes: The story of the Sunday Series

YACOWLEF comes from a similar event at Goodwood that has been working out very well, but he was unable to improve on that effort, despite the return to 7f, looking beaten fair and square; handy, took keen hold, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken final 1f. PJANOO took a step forward after being turned over at short odds at Ayr, enough in this and his debut effort to suggest he can win a race, a good-looking sort and likely to have potential in the longer term; prominent, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, edged left, not quicken, kept on inside final 1f. SIGMUND (€15,000F: by Awtaad: closely related to 7.5f-14.5f winner Cape Bosco (by Cape Cross) and 1¾m-2m winner Deposit (by Sea The Stars) and half-brother to several winners, including very smart winner up to 1½m Temida (2-y-o 8.5f winner, by Oratorio): dam 1¼m/10.3f winner), one of the less likely sorts on paper, nevertheless showed ability, in need of experience, on debut; held up, shaken up over 2f out, ran green, not quicken, kept on inside final 1f; should improve. SINGLE TRACK MIND (€130,000F, 110,000 2-y-o: by Mehmas: first foal: dam, unraced, closely related to useful 6f-8.3f winner New Arrangement out of smart 1m winner Sooraah), through the ring twice for a six-figure sum, produced a promising first effort, getting the idea late on and likely to be sharper next time; held up, pushed along over 2f out, not quicken, kept on inside final 1f; will improve. LAHAB had finished a place in front of his stable companion, the runner-up, on debut, but he ran to just a similar level, failing to improve for the extra 1f; handy, took keen hold, shaken up over 3f out, weakened final 1f. THREE YORKSHIREMEN again showed promise, despite failing to improve on his debut form, not seen to best advantage and spared a hard race; held up, travelled well, pushed along over 2f out, short of room after, not unduly punished, never on terms; remains open to improvement.

RACINGBREAKS RYDER (€40,000F, 46,000 2-y-o: by Fast Company: first foal: dam placed in France up to 11f (and 7.5f at 2 yrs)) was one of the less interesting newcomers on paper, but he shaped with a little encouragement, in need of experience; in touch, shaken up 3f out, ran green, short of room 2f out, not quicken, plugged on final 1f; should improve. MAGGIE'S TERN, over 1f longer trip, wasn't in the same form as last time, just looking outclassed at this level; in touch, pushed along over 2f out, weakened over 1f out. CAPTAIN WENTWORTH (by Dark Angel: second foal: dam, unraced, closely related to very smart 1¼m-1½m winner (would have stayed 1¾m) Ferdoos) looked backward and no more than hinted at ability on debut; held up, effort over 2f out, ran green, no extra. MAHBOOBAH ought to have been suited by the extra 1f and the benefit of experience, but she went backwards from her debut; held up, shaken up over 2f out, made no impression. SALT LAKE CITY, strong in the betting, looks the part and is well entered up, but he disappointed, failing by a long way to repeat the promise of his debut; close up, shaken up 3f out, weakened over 1f out, eased. NO BARRIER (€80,000Y, €250,000 2-y-o: by Kingman: third foal: dam, 6f winner, sister to winner up to 6f Swiss Diva and winner up to 6f Swiss Spirit (both smart) out of smart winner up to 5f (including at 2 yrs) Swiss Lake), bred to be useful and an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups, offered a little encouragement, knowing enough to lay up but unable to see the race out; prominent, shaken up 3f out, weakened 2f out; worth a try at 6f; ought to be capable of better. MY HARRISON GEORGE (175,000Y, €140,000 2-y-o: by Lope De Vega: half-brother to several winners, including smart winner up to 1¼m Just The Judge (2-y-o 7f winner, by Lawman), smart 2-y-o 1m winner (stays 10.5f) Obliterator (by Oratorio) and useful 2-y-o 6.5f winner Allayaali (by Dark Angel): dam ran twice) made plenty of appeal on pedigree on looks and pedigree, but he made an unpromising start to his career; slowly into stride, in rear, left behind over 2f out.