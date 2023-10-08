Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of two-year-old races from Thursday's card at Salisbury which seem sure to throw up plenty of winners.

Thursday, October 5 1m novice, Salisbury

A slowly-run novice that resulted in those in the frame being covered by less than a length means that the bare form can't be rated too highly, though this was still a highly informative contest, smartly-bred newcomers from powerful yards filling the places ahead of the standard-setting favourite, another debutant in Promethean best of those from the rear. LA PASIONARIA (85,000Y: by Lope De Vega: fourth foal: half-sister to winner up to 1m Artaois (2-y-o 7.6f winner, by Kodiac): dam, useful French 8.5f winner, half-sister to smart 11f/1½m winner Counterpunch out of useful 1m-1½m winner Evil Empire), the sole filly, has an appealing pedigree, as well as hailing from a yard that had won both divisions of this race last year and made a successful start in game fashion, likely to learn from the experience; prominent, driven 2f out, edged left soon after, every chance when carried right entering final 1f, led when edged left again last ½f, just held on, well positioned; will stay 1¼m and sure to progress. MATSURI (700,000Y: by Sea The Stars: sixth foal: half-brother to 3 winners, including smart winner up to 9f Feliciana de Vega (2-y-o 7f/7.5f winner) and 1¼m winner (stays 14.5f) Order of Malta (both by Lope de Vega): dam 1m-9.4f winner), a very expensive purchase from a smart family, shaped with plenty of encouragement, coming from further back than the others in the frame, a stronger gallop likely to have seen him in an even better light; mid-field, raced freely, headway under pressure out wide 2f out, led when hung right entering final 1f, headed last ½f, rallied, just failed; in top hands and looks a sure-fire future winner, middle distances likely to suit next year. HOSAAMM (110,000Y: by Zoffany: second foal: brother to useful 2-y-o 9f winner Sylphid: dam, 9f winner (stayed 1¼m), sister to very smart performer (stayed 2½m) Nayef Road), bred to be useful, knew job, as many from the yard do, and showed plenty of ability, albeit getting an uncontested lead; dictated, kicked on under 3f out, headed over 1f out, kept on; he'll stay further at 3 yrs and should improve. HOUSTONN, whose form last time is proving strong, was coltish beforehand and failed to repeat that effort on much softer ground but still acquitted himself well behind a trio of well-bred newcomers; close up, led under pressure over 1f out, headed when edged left/bumped entering final 1f, not quicken only late on, better placed than most; he's not one to be giving up on just yet and could be one of interest in handicaps next season, especially when back on a sounder surface.

PROMETHEAN (by Intello: half-brother to several winners, including 2-y-o 7f-1¼m winner Morandi and winner up to 1½m (stays 1¾m) Ottilien (2-y-o 1¼m winner) (both smart in France and by Holy Roman Emperor): dam French maiden), bred for longer trips, lacked sharpness early doors but produced a promising first effort, the only one from the rear to get involved at all in slowly-run affair; missed the break, in rear, off the bridle before most, switched under 3f out, still plenty to do under 2f out, progress approaching final 1f, considerately handled, never on terms; will improve. MAGNUM OPUS, upped in trip, left debut form well behind whilst still having plenty to learn; in touch, took strong hold, effort over 2f out, beaten when hung right 1f out; needs another run for a mark. DOUBLE RED, upped in trip after 6 weeks off, needs more time, as well as another run for a handicap mark; mid-field, ran green 2f out, switched last ½f, not knocked about, never landed a blow. OH WHAT FUN (€54,000F, €105,000Y: by Ulysses: first foal: dam, 1½m winner, half-sister to useful 7f-1m winner Velorum out of smart winner up to 1m (2-y-o 5f/6f winner) Lily's Angel), in need of experience; slowly into stride, mid-division, met some trouble after 2f, ran green halfway, brief headway over 2f out, switched soon after, left behind approaching final 1f; likely to improve. MIDNIGHT RUMBLE, sweating and under more testing conditions, ought to do better in handicaps over longer trips further down the line, qualified for those events after another outing; took keen hold, hung right over 1f out, always behind. NORMANDY LEGEND (€330,000Y: by Sea The Stars: fourth foal: half-brother to 1¾m winner Boy About Town (by Frankel) and 1¼m-1½m winner Duke of Oxford (by Kingman): dam winner up to 1½m (2-y-o 7f winner) who stayed 1¾m), in hood, made plenty of appeal on paper and is likely to flourish at a later stage, probably over markedly longer trips; edged right under 2f out, always behind. WARMONGER, typically for one from this yard, will make little appeal this side of handicaps; dwelt, raced wide, soon handy, ridden over 2f out, struggling when hung right over 1f out.

A contest that can unearth a useful prospect or 2 and it looks to have done so once more, well-bred debutants with long-term potential coming to the fore with the winner overcoming greenness, the form among the principals fairly useful; the pace was better than in the first division, the time considerably quicker as a result. GOODWOOD ODYSSEY (50,000Y: by Ulysses: fifth foal: closely related to 1m winner Delta Bay (by Nathaniel) and half-brother to 6f winner Bay Watching (by Hunter's Light) and 1¼m winner Coconut Bay (by Bated Breath): dam, maiden (stayed 7f), half-sister to very smart 1m-10.2f winner Ballet Concerto) overcame inexperience to make a winning debut, doing just enough once in front, likely to stay further in time; missed the break, in rear, headway when forced to switch under 2f out, hung left approaching final 1f, led last ½f, driven out; he's sure to improve and make a useful 3-y-o. SEA THE THUNDER, well backed under much more testing conditions than on debut, proved a different proposition, suited by the increase in trip; in touch, took keen hold, lost place halfway, headway when switched 2f out, carried left 1f out, stayed on; will go on improving. SAVIOUR (€70,000F, £60,000 2-y-o: by Wootton Bassett: fourth foal: dam, French 1½m winner, half-sister to smart winner up to 1m Spinning Queen), in tongue strap, was backed at long odds and showed plenty of ability; dwelt, soon handy, took strong hold, driven over 2f out, led over 1f out, headed last ½f, held when edged left close home; should learn from this and improve. MACH TEN (80,000F, 150,000Y: by Ten Sovereigns: half-brother to numerous winners, including smart German winner up to 11f Djumama (2-y-o 7f/1m winner, by Aussie Rules) and useful 2m/16.5f winner Alfredo (by Arcano): dam twice-raced sister to smart performer (best at 1m) Barathea Guest), whose sales price almost doubled as a yearling, offered something to work on, appearing to have taken after the dam's side of his pedigree and likely to stay middle distances; slowly into stride, patiently ridden, pushed along over 3f out, ridden 2f out, edged left soon after, took fourth line; will improve. JOYCEAN WAY, upped in trip, had clearly learnt plenty from debut and showed improved form, seemingly found wanting for a change of gear late on (will be suited by 1¼m); prominent, led under pressure 2f out, headed over 1f out, one paced; likely to progress further. CHEQUERS COURT just about matched previous form but did fail to keep straight; raced wide, close up, driven under 3f out, hung right from 2f out, faded final 1f. MORAWIG (€170,000Y: by Make Believe: half-brother to several winners, including smart winner up to 11f Pivoine (2-y-o 1m winner, by Redoute's Choice) and 11f winner Soldanelle (by Siyouni): dam, 13f winner, half-sister to dam of Melbourne Cup winner Fiorente), easy to back, made plenty of appeal on paper but was held back by inexperience; made running, raced freely, hung right soon after start, headed 2f out, weakening when hung left entering final 1f, carried head bit awkwardly. SIR GALAHAD (IRE) (€70,000Y (private): by Churchill: closely related to useful winner up to 12.3f Invite (2-y-o 7f winner, by The Gurkha) and half-brother to 7f-8.6f winner Katiymann (by Shamardal) and 2m winner Kottayam (by Declaration of War): dam, winner up to 1¼m (2-y-o 7f winner), half-sister to smart 1½m winner Kataniya), bred to be smart, looks one for the longer term; mid-field, pushed along 3f out, hung right over 2f out, left behind. ONE COOL DREAMER, who sweated up beforehand, went backwards from debut 7 weeks earlier, possibly unsuited by conditions; bumped start, edged right 2f out, always behind; needs another run for a mark and could be one for middle-distance handicaps at 3 yrs. SNOW EAGLE (by Due Diligence: sixth foal: dam unraced half-sister to useful 2-y-o 6f/7f winner Ollie Olga) offered little taking on some well-bred sorts; missed the break, raced wide, mid-division, driven over 3f out, struggling when hung right over 2f out.