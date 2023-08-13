Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of two-year-old races that should work out well and are worth noting.
A novice that produced an exciting finish between a pair who improved plenty and a previous winner, an excellent time - more than a second faster than the other 3 6f 2-y-o contests on the card - suggesting the form needs viewing in a very positive light.
JUBILEE WALK, who attracted support, showed much improved form to get off the mark and should find this aiding development even further, taking the runner-up off his line but the stewards deeming that it wasn't enough to amend the result; made running, went with enthusiasm, joined under 2f out, hung left 1f out, just held on; he could easily get into nurseries on a lenient mark, with this effort backed up by a very sharp timefigure.
CAJETAN left debut form well behind, as many from the yard do, shaping well in defeat, done no favours by the winner late but having time to get past; prominent, travelled well, challenged 2f out, carried left 1f out, just failed; loads to like about him physically and well up to winning a similar event.
ZABRISKIE POINT, upped in trip, was strong in the betting and ran well, seeing out the longer trip strongly and leaving the impression he'll have no trouble with 7f; in touch, ridden under 3f out, edged right entering final 1f, ran on, pulled clear of remainder; he's open to further improvement and could be the type to win a good nursery in the coming weeks.
BOYFRIEND hasn't progressed from debut but didn't have a hard race having been easy to back and looks ready for 7f; patiently ridden, pushed along over 2f out, steady headway over 1f out, hands-and-heels ride, never on terms.
ODONNELL'S ORCHARD (IRE), easy to back, proved a major let-down returned to calmer waters; prominent, driven 2f out, weakened gradually final 1f.
NEWFANGLED (IRE), down in trip, didn't appear to have learnt anything from first time up 8 weeks earlier; in rear, ran green over 2f out, hung right final 1f, merely passed beaten horses.
MITWAA (IRE) had no excuses this time having been given a slightly longer break, his debut effort very much a standout; slowly into stride, carried right over 1f out, always behind.
KEADY TOWN (IRE) (€34,000F, €48,000Y: by Make Believe: third foal: half-brother to winner up to 1¼m Swinton Noon (2-y-o 1m winner, by Sepoy) and useful 7f winner Maliparmi (by Ribchester): dam unraced half-sister to smart winner up to 1¼m (stayed 14.5f) Persian Moon), bred for longer trips, showed only greenness; mid-field, pushed along halfway, struggling when hung right 2f out.
DASHING HARRY (£26,000Y: by Harry Angel: first foal: dam, runner-up at 7f, half-sister to smart winner up to 1m Make Time out of winning half-sister to high-class sprinter Overdose) looked badly in need of the experience; raced wide, mid-division, pulled hard, driven over 2f out, hung badly right under 2f out, left behind soon after.
Plenty of good ones have contested this maiden over the years, Westover and Too Darn Hot both successful in recent seasons, and it's fair to assume the form of this renewal was somewhere near the standard so far as the principals are concerned.
DEFIANCE (IRE) (190,000Y: by Camelot: second foal: dam, maiden (stayed 8.5f), half-sister to very smart winner up to 1¼m Magic Artist) did well to make a winning start, ending up giving the front runner plenty of rope after being squeezed out at the start; hampered start, raced off the pace, still plenty to do over 2f out, good progress over 1f out, edged ahead final strides; he seems sure to improve and make into a useful colt.
CAVIAR HEIGHTS (IRE) took a step forward 2 months on from his debut and, a good type physically, is likely to progress further; made running, shaken up over 2f out, stayed on, edged out final strides.
DEIRA MILE (IRE) (47,000Y: by Camelot: third foal: dam, 9f winner, half-sister to smart winner up to 1¼m Walkinthesand) was at long odds but shaped very well amidst inexperience; raced wide, in touch, out wide back straight, headway 3f out, shaken up soon after, ran green, every chance from 2f out, beaten only late on; he seems sure to do better and should take plenty of beating in a Northern maiden (at the very least) with this behind him.
CROWN ESTATE, in first-time blinkers after 8 weeks off, ran to a similar level of form as his first 2 starts, shaping as though the longer trip should have benefited him without actually improving for it; mid-field, pushed along entering straight, headway under pressure over 1f out, kept on.
STATE OF DESIRE was made to look rather one paced upped to a trip that should suit him better than shorter, having run to a similar level of form on all 3 starts; close up, shaken up 3f out, not quicken.
HAWA JUMEIRAH needs another run for a handicap mark and looks to be being brought along gradually; tracked pace, pushed along 3f out, left behind from 2f out.
STRATOCRACY (IRE) (48,000F, 92,000Y: by Inns Of Court: half-brother to several winners, including useful winner up to 8.6f Shawaahid (2-y-o 5f-7f winner, by Elnadim) and 2-y-o 6f winner Shania Says (by Red Jazz): dam unraced half-sister to smart 1m-1¼m winner Mango Diva) achieved little on debut, likely to need time on this evidence; held up, never involved.
FOOL'S PARADISE (by Lope De Vega: first foal: dam, useful French 1m winner (stayed 9f), half-sister to useful 2-y-o 1m winner Sense of Wisdom) went off at single-figure odds but was well held on debut; chased leaders, bit short of room when initially pressured, dropped away under 2f out.
SURFER DUDE (IRE) (€13,500F, 20,000Y: by Waldgeist: first foal: dam unraced sister to smart 2-y-o 7f/1m winner Marcel) was at long odds and offered little first time up, looking in need of the experience; dwelt, in rear, ran green, always behind.
