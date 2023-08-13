Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A novice that produced an exciting finish between a pair who improved plenty and a previous winner, an excellent time - more than a second faster than the other 3 6f 2-y-o contests on the card - suggesting the form needs viewing in a very positive light.

JUBILEE WALK, who attracted support, showed much improved form to get off the mark and should find this aiding development even further, taking the runner-up off his line but the stewards deeming that it wasn't enough to amend the result; made running, went with enthusiasm, joined under 2f out, hung left 1f out, just held on; he could easily get into nurseries on a lenient mark, with this effort backed up by a very sharp timefigure.

CAJETAN left debut form well behind, as many from the yard do, shaping well in defeat, done no favours by the winner late but having time to get past; prominent, travelled well, challenged 2f out, carried left 1f out, just failed; loads to like about him physically and well up to winning a similar event.

ZABRISKIE POINT, upped in trip, was strong in the betting and ran well, seeing out the longer trip strongly and leaving the impression he'll have no trouble with 7f; in touch, ridden under 3f out, edged right entering final 1f, ran on, pulled clear of remainder; he's open to further improvement and could be the type to win a good nursery in the coming weeks.

BOYFRIEND hasn't progressed from debut but didn't have a hard race having been easy to back and looks ready for 7f; patiently ridden, pushed along over 2f out, steady headway over 1f out, hands-and-heels ride, never on terms.

ODONNELL'S ORCHARD (IRE), easy to back, proved a major let-down returned to calmer waters; prominent, driven 2f out, weakened gradually final 1f.

NEWFANGLED (IRE), down in trip, didn't appear to have learnt anything from first time up 8 weeks earlier; in rear, ran green over 2f out, hung right final 1f, merely passed beaten horses.

MITWAA (IRE) had no excuses this time having been given a slightly longer break, his debut effort very much a standout; slowly into stride, carried right over 1f out, always behind.

KEADY TOWN (IRE) (€34,000F, €48,000Y: by Make Believe: third foal: half-brother to winner up to 1¼m Swinton Noon (2-y-o 1m winner, by Sepoy) and useful 7f winner Maliparmi (by Ribchester): dam unraced half-sister to smart winner up to 1¼m (stayed 14.5f) Persian Moon), bred for longer trips, showed only greenness; mid-field, pushed along halfway, struggling when hung right 2f out.

DASHING HARRY (£26,000Y: by Harry Angel: first foal: dam, runner-up at 7f, half-sister to smart winner up to 1m Make Time out of winning half-sister to high-class sprinter Overdose) looked badly in need of the experience; raced wide, mid-division, pulled hard, driven over 2f out, hung badly right under 2f out, left behind soon after.