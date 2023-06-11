Timeform highlight a couple of two-year-old races from the last couple of weeks which seem sure to throw up plenty of winners.

Thursday, June 1 7f novice, Yarmouth

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Not much form to go on for this early 7f contest but there looks to be several promising types in behind a winner who battled well. LIGHTNING LEO (130,000Y: by Night Of Thunder: fifth foal: closely related to 1½m winner Soala (by Al Kazeem) and half-brother to 9f winner Attasha (by Le Havre): dam, 1½m/12.5f winner, sister to useful winner up to 1¼m (stayed 13f) Robin Hood) didn't stand out on paper in this field but made a winning start in likeable fashion; close up, jumped path early, led over 2f out, tackled final 1f, headed briefly final 100 yds, dug deep under pressure; he knew his job well but looks open to improvement all the same. SAYEDATY SADATY (€30,000Y: by Anodin: seventh foal: half-brother to 3 winners, including 9.5f-13f winner Silver Ball (by Rio de La Plata) and 9f-13f winner Business Plan (by Penny's Picnic), both in France: dam, French 11.5f-1¾m winner, half-sister to useful 1¼m-1½m winner (stayed 1¾m) Royaaty) produced a highly promising first effort, bred to be more of a middle-distance type but showing a fair amount of zest; mid-field, went with enthusiasm, headway over 2f out, challenged final 1f, led briefly final 100 yds, ran on; sure to progress and win races. QUATRE BRAS (350,000Y: by Sea The Stars: first foal: dam, useful 6f-8.4f winner (stayed 1¼m), half-sister to useful 1m-1¼m winner Waleria) made an encouraging start to his career and should improve on this; chased leaders, took keen hold, outpaced 2f out, kept on well final 100 yds. INNER CITY (1,100,000Y: by Dubawi: second foal: dam winner up to 1¼m (2-y-o 6f/7f winner), including Pretty Polly Stakes), strong in the betting, is bred to be smart and showed plenty of ability, for all he had no excuses on the day; chased leaders, raced freely, ridden over 1f out, kept on; open to improvement.

Inner City is out of the Pretty Polly winner Urban Fox

TRAVOLTA (140,000Y: by Lope De Vega: second foal: dam winner up to 11.6f (2-y-o 9.5f winner)) easy to back, produced a promising first effort amid greenness; raced off the pace, good headway under 2f out, edged left approaching final 1f, keeping on when edged left again inside final 1f, not clear run late on; open to improvement. ROYAL ARMY (by Masar: closely related to 1¼m-12.7f winner (stays 2m) Clongowes and smart 2-y-o 7f/1m winner Military March (both by New Approach) and half-brother to 3 winners, including useful winner up to 1m Pallister (2-y-o 6f winner, by Pivotal): dam winner up to 1½m (Yorkshire Oaks and 2-y-o 7f/1m winner) who stayed 14.6f), strong in the betting, made plenty of appeal on paper but was too green to do himself justice, the penny dropping only very late on; dived left leaving stalls, raced off the pace towards far side, raced freely, pushed along over 2f out, hung right over 1f out, late headway; open to significant improvement. ODDYSSEY (10,500Y: by Ulysses: third foal: half-brother to winner up to 1m Echo Beach (by Adaay): dam, 1½m winner who stayed 1¾m, half-sister to useful 1m-16.2f winner Manjaam), bred more for stamina than speed, offered something to work on, unsurprisingly doing his best work late on; raced off the pace, pushed along 2f out, stayed on last ½f; open to improvement. MULLAZEM (£60,000Y: by Soldier's Call: third foal: half-brother to 6f winner Soller Bay (by Iffraaj): dam unraced) showed some ability and ought to know more next time; awkward leaving stalls, raced off the pace towards far side, headway 4f out, ridden over 1f out, weakened gradually; should improve. MARROOF, easy to back, failed to progress as expected for the longer trip; led, headed when hung left over 2f out, weakened over 1f out. YA DAR (€185,000Y: by Cracksman: fourth foal: half-brother to 9.5f-12.5f winner Shawbak and 2-y-o 1m winner Thiossane (both by Le Havre): dam, French 1m winner, half-sister to smart 6f/7f winner Bran) was held back by inexperience; dwelt, in rear, made no impression. FULLOFBRIGHTIDEAS, upped in trip, offered little on first outing since leaving Martin Smith; dwelt, mid-field, weakened over 2f out.

Richard Fahey - Stable Tour 2023

Wednesday, June 7 6f conditions, Curragh

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Although they finished in a bit of a heap this still appeals as form that should work out, the runner-up doing well to get as close as he did in the circumstances. THE LIFFEY (by No Nay Never: third foal: closely related to 1m winner Maffeo Barberini (by Caravaggio) and half-brother to 10.7f winner San Antonio (by Dubawi): dam winner up to 9f (2-y-o 7f winner), runner-up in Irish Oaks) is bred to be smart and took this in the manner of an above-average colt; soon led, headed 2f out, led again well inside final 1f, just held on, not knocked about; sure to improve and will be of interest wherever he turns up next. MY MATE ALFIE (€70,000Y: by Dark Angel: fourth foal: brother to winner up to 9f It's Chico Time: dam 2-y-o 5f winner), bred to be sharp, was unlucky not to win; steadied at the start, dropped out, headway when carried right over 1f out, ran on, just failed; sure to progress and win races. MYTHOLOGY (62,000Y, 320,000 2-y-o: by Starspangledbanner: second foal: brother to 6f winner Nordic Dragon: dam 6f winner (including at 2 yrs) who stayed 1m), a speedily-bred colt who had cost plenty at the breeze-ups, made an encouraging start to career; mid-division, driven over 1f out, challenged well inside final 1f, kept on; open to improvement. ALABAMA took a step forward from debut, though not as much as was clearly expected given his strength in the market, possibly still in need of the experience; close up, pushed along soon after halfway, edged ahead 2f out, headed well inside final 1f, no extra only late on.

SLURRICANE (95,000 2-y-o: by Kodiac: second foal: half-brother to 6f winner Tallulah Myla (by Oasis Dream): dam, French 10.5f winner, sister to useful winner up to 8.3f (stayed 10.5f) Mujazif) showed plenty to work on; mid-division, pushed along 2f out, kept on; should do better. MOUNTAIN BEAR (by No Nay Never: half-brother to several winners, including useful 1½m-13.5f winner Moon Daisy (by Australia) and 1m winner Lullaby (by Galileo): dam lightly-raced sister to smart winner up to 7f Ishvana) looked badly in need of the experience; held up, never going pace, switched over 1f out, hung right, kept on; likely to improve. BRANDING (50,000Y, 125,000 2-y-o: by Advertise: sixth foal: half-brother to 3 winners, including 2-y-o 5f winner Lincoln Blue (by Bated Breath) and 2-y-o 5.5f winner My Drama Queen (by Iffraaj): dam unraced sister to useful 2-y-o 5f winner Madame Trop Vite), bred to be precocious, had run in a barrier trial and shaped a bit better than the distance beaten suggests, doing a bit too much too soon, no surprise if he were to be dropped down to 5f next time; close up, raced freely, ridden 2f out, weakened final 1f. GLOR ALAINN isn't very big and ran to only a modest level; mid-division, weakened.