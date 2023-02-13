Timeform highlight a couple of races that look like strong form for the grade and should provide form to follow.

Monday 13 February Plumpton, 2½m novice handicap chase Strong-looking form for the grade/track, with the gambled-on winner chased home by an upwardly-mobile one bidding for a four-timer; the pace was sound.

Lord Baddesley is getting the hang of chasing now and, with his stable in rude health, justified strong support under a change of tactics; forced pace, jumped accurately, quickened leaving home turn, forged clear. Gloire d'Athon had his winning run ended but still shaped well after 11 weeks off and should remain competitive, particularly back on a more galloping track; prominent, typically jumped soundly, challenged home turn, left behind by winner straight though not persevered with once clearly second best. Sheldon ran creditably, particularly as he was left poorly placed compared to the first two; patiently ridden, not fluent early (tended to jump right), still plenty to do leaving back straight, kept on to go third at last. Dreaming Blue isn't progressing at present; close up, already ridden when untidy four out and three out, plugged on latter stages. Barnaviddaun has been given a big chance by the handicapper but seemingly isn't the force of old and made limited impact back over fences; raced in fourth early, not fluent fifth, left behind from end of back straight. Tap Tap Boom looks too high in the weights on this evidence, struggling some way out and always behind.

Thursday 16 February Sandown, 2½m novice handicap hurdle Plenty of unexposed types from good stables made this a really interesting handicap and it'll pay to take a positive view of the first four; the pace was on the steady side and they were still well bunched turning for home.

Inneston improved as he justified support sent handicapping over a longer trip, doing well considering he started his effort from further back than the other principals; held up, good progress before two out, edged ahead flat, responded well; he's open to further progress and will surely win again. Twin Power ran a cracker having gone up 6 lb for his recent C&D win, edged out only late on; close up, challenged two out, every chance flat, ran on; he's sure to win more handicaps. Keep Running improved switched to a handicap, having the run of it but cracking only late on; made running, tackled two out, edged left flat, no extra late on. Amrons Sage, who sweated up beforehand, was better than the bare result switched to a handicap over a longer trip; patiently ridden, travelled well, stumbled before first, close up after three out, every chance when clouted last, no extra; he remains with potential and is one to note for something similar. Gaelic Park, making handicap debut, went off a big price and failed to confirm previous form; prominent, outpaced before two out, soon beaten.

Egbert, making handicap debut, was below form; in touch, struggling after three out. Sporting Mike ran below form; held up, headway three out, effort next, no response. Missed Tee wasn't in the same form as last time; raced wide, mid-division, headway after four out, pushed along approaching next, weakened. Grey d'Alco, making handicap debut, was below form; prominent, mistake three out, weakened before next. Equinus proved a let-down; mid-division, shuffled back on inner three out, mistake there, soon beaten. Spanish Present, who'd had a breathing operation, ran poorly in first-time cheekpieces, the second time this season he's failed to travel with any fluency; off pace, off the bridle long way out, struggling early final circuit, brief headway out wide before two out, weakened.