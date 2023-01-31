Timeform highlight a couple of novice hurdles that look like strong form for the grade and should work out well.

Tuesday 31 January Newcastle, 2m1f novice hurdle

A race that went to script with the only pair who started at shorter than 20/1 clear from early in the straight, but that isn't to say it was a race without interest, the Rules newcomers in second and third both producing encouraging efforts, while there was promise from the sixth further back with a view to handicaps, so it's a race that could be worth keeping an eye on. COLONEL HARRY briefly had to work a bit harder than might have been expected to see off a promising Rules newcomer but ultimately did so quite comfortably, showing no ill-effects from a slog in the Tolworth a little over 3 weeks earlier, a tough sort who can win more races over hurdles and who seems a smashing prospect for fences; led, untidy fifth, shaken up between 3 out and 2 out, asserted last, drew clear final 1f. DARE TO SHOUT (£50,000 5-y-o: by Martaline: fourth foal: half-brother to fairly useful hurdle winner/useful chaser winner (at around 2m) Yukon Lil (by Flemensfirth): dam (c117/h143) 2m-2½m hurdle/chase winner), successful on the last of 3 starts in Irish points, shaped promisingly behind a good one on his hurdling debut; tracked pace, keeping on when not fluent 2 out, left behind by winner final 1f, pulled clear of rest, not unduly punished; sure to progress and win races (well up to winning an average northern maiden or novice on this evidence).

CAITHNESS (by Dylan Thomas: sixth foal: brother to bumper winner The Gossiper, and half-brother to 2 winners, including fair hurdler Tiger Bay Lady (3m winner, by Flemensfirth): dam (b79) ran once in bumper) seemed to be found wanting for know-how for much of this debut but ended up shaping encouragingly; held up, still plenty to do early in straight, kept on well latter stages, took third close home, finished with running left; will be suited by 2½m and will improve, probably worth looking out for in fact. FFREE PEDRO matched previous form, improvement probably coming once he gets a mark after another run; mid-division, not fluent fourth, shaken up home turn, one paced, not knocked about. PIPERS CROSS ended up showing a bit more than previously over hurdles, going through the race in typical style kept to around 2m; held up, outpaced leaving back straight, merely passed beaten horses. ARTIC ROW shaped better than the distance beaten suggests; held up, not fluent second, some headway approaching straight, challenged for third between last 2, untidy last, tied up; remains capable of better now that he should get a mark. HIGH ROLLER failed to repeat his last effort after a further 3 months off; handy, left behind entering straight. SPLIT THE BILL, modest in bumpers, looks one for low-grade handicaps later on; in rear, novicey mistakes, labouring before home turn. CHUMLEE looks very limited on early evidence; settled mid-field, dropped away from home turn. MIDNIGHT FIDDLER showed nothing down a whole 1m in trip after 11 months off; dropped out, untidy fourth, lost touch leaving back straight.

Friday 3 February Chepstow, 2m novice hurdle

A surprising amount of depth to a novice that featured 3 previous winners and a couple of others that already had shown plenty, and it'll pay to take a positive view of the 5 that came clear, especially the all-the-way winner who went with great zest. DOYEN STAR improved as he maintained his unbeaten start 11 weeks on from his hurdling debut win here, beating a rather deeper field this time in the manner of a useful novice; led, went with enthusiasm, shaken up approaching last, in command flat, pushed out. CREBILLY again found one too good at this track, once more paying for some less-than-fluent jumping up the home straight; in touch, travelled well, untidy 3 out and 2 out, effort before last, no extra flat, travelled best; there's little doubt that he's got an even bigger effort in his locker. HOE JOLY SMOKE is shaping up very well and looks all over one to note for handicaps, likely to be eligible for a quick switch to that company following this second placed effort back from 3 months off and with plenty more ability to reveal, especially back over further; held up, headway 3 out, shaken up before last, went third there, kept on, not knocked about.

BUCKHORN ROCCO ran to a similar level as on hurdling bow, just found wanting for pace over a shorter trip on less testing ground, absolutely no dent in his overall potential, with a quick switch to handicap company over further likely to make him a very interesting proposition; chased leader, shaken up 3 out, outpaced next, kept on. ANYTRIXWILLDO (€33,000 3-y-o: by Flemensfirth: brother to useful hurdler/smart chaser Ashtown Lad (2½m-3¼m winner) and useful hurdler/chaser Beg To Differ (2m-3m winner), stayed 29f: dam unraced) was the clear stable second string but produced a really promising first effort at big odds under a claimer who never went for his whip, all the more so considering he's bred for much longer trips; mid-division, headway 3 out, shaken up next, finished with running left; he's sure to progress. ALWAYS BUSY failed to repeat his last effort, his stable having had just one winner in the 11 weeks since, the betting not speaking too highly of his chance this time, and at least he didn't have a hard race; in touch, lost place when untidy second, outpaced 4 out, left behind after next; he's bred for further than 2m and ought to get back on track another time. MINELLA CHOICE, last seen finishing second in a 2-finisher Irish point in April 2021, having finished mid-field in a bumper for John J. Nallen in February that year, hinted at better to come starting out over hurdles but will be one for the longer term; held up, some headway 3 out, no further impression. BLACK TONIC, without the headgear this time, fared little better; prominent, mistake 3 out, weakened from 3 out. SCHERBOBALOB, in first-time hood after 11 weeks off, failed to progress; always behind. RAPID RIVER, well beaten in bumpers, again showed little; in rear, first beaten.