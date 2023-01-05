Timeform highlight a couple of races that look like strong form for the grade and should work out well.

Thursday 5 January Wolverhampton, 1m1½f handicap

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Strong-looking handicap form, a last-time-out winner coming out on top and chased home by some in-form sorts; the gallop was strong and the complexion of the race changed in the last two furlongs, Johnny Boom forced wide but avoiding the trouble to his inside as the leaders folded. Johnny Boom, after just six days off, unpenalised, followed up from last time; held up, good headway out wide home turn, led a furlong out, well on top finish, suited by step back up in trip coupled with strong gallop; will be forced into a higher class of race next time, but should remain of interest. Measured Moments, whose last run is easily excused, wasted no time proving herself still in form, opening up more options regarding trip in the process; well drawn, settled mid-field, good progress under two furlongs out, hampered early in straight, kept on well; will continue to give a good account. Giorgio Vasari is going through a good spell at the moment, shaping better than the distance beaten suggests; mid-division, not settle fully, headway on bridle approaching home turn, had to wait for gap early in straight, kept on final furlong; likely to continue in form. Mcqueen, upped in trip and without usual headgear, again ran creditably, deserves credit for consistency; patiently ridden, effort over two furlongs out, headway when forced wide home turn, every chance over a furlong out, one paced. City Escape was easy to back with a fully-fledged rider back in the plate, but ran respectably after just six days off; dwelt, held up, good headway under three furlongs out, switched over a furlong out, never nearer, suited by the way the race developed.

Inexplicable, back up in trip and back down in grade, shaped as if still in good form; mid-field, not settle fully, pushed along over two furlongs out, headway soon after, bumped early in straight, upsides briefly a furlong out, no extra. Destinado, without the headgear this time, looked rusty after 11 weeks off; raced off the pace, went in snatches, pushed along over two furlongs out, hampered entering last half-furlong, nearest at the finish. Diamond Jill, whose form last time is proving strong, turned in a rare poor effort; prominent main group, pushed along over two furlongs out, edged right entering straight, lost place when bumped over a furlong out, one paced. Sun Festival, back under usual 7 lb claimer after further seven weeks off, is best excused this run; not ideally drawn, chased leader, shaken up over three furlongs out, weakened, ridden too aggressively. George Ridsdale proved to be a disappointment; in rear, off the bridle long way out, pushed along under three furlongs out, never involved. Eleven Eleven, trying third different trip in as many starts for new yard, again showed a bit; soon well clear, not settle fully, ridden over two furlongs out, closed down early in straight, headed approaching final furlong, dropped away, went off too hard; he may benefit from the refitting of a hood. Glint Of An Eye has finished well held on both starts since being sold for just 4,000 gns; slowly into stride, in rear, made little impression; no longer worth a rating. Nashy shaped as if amiss; mid-field, folded tamely from four furlongs out, eased; no longer worth a rating.

Saturday 7 January Kempton, 6f handicap

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A useful sprint handicap that appeals as very solid form, three of the more likely types hitting the frame but no match for a big improver returning from a break. Kiwano, gelded since last seen 10 months ago, was easy to back on his handicap debut returned to sprinting but showed much improved form to resume winning ways, despite still looking rough around the edges once in front; chased leaders, travelled strongly, pushed along under two furlongs out, led inside final furlong, wandered, driven out; there should be more to come from him as he learns his job. Tyger Bay, found only one too good, an unexposed one at that, and looks better than ever at present despite having just turned six; mid-field, smooth headway on inner over two furlongs out, every chance a furlong out, ran on. Fivethousandtoone made a sound return back from four months off, making up plenty of ground having given himself a difficult task at the start; slowly into stride, raced well off the pace, pushed along two furlongs out, ran on, nearest at the finish. Emperor Spirit was taken on for the lead but ran just respectably at best and is proving expensive to follow; disputed lead, pushed along early in straight, edged ahead over two furlongs out, headed inside final furlong, weakening when hampered late on; he's yet to try five furlongs, while other all-weather tracks would play to his strengths more than Kempton and Lingfield. Papa Stour had run poorly off a longish absence before Christmas but shaped as if back in form returning from another eight weeks off here; held up, ridden over two furlongs out, kept on.

Orazio made into a useful two-year-old in 2021, sent off at only 15/2 for the Gimcrack when last seen 17 months ago, and shaped as if retaining all his ability on his belated handicap debut, giving the impression he'll sharpen up for this both physically and mentally; held up, took strong hold, headway when ran green early in straight, not sustain effort; his position in the market suggest he's still held in some regard, that perhaps significant given his trainer's record with sprinters, and he remains with potential. Mohi continues to fall in the weights without showing any sign of taking advantage; held up, pushed along halfway, never involved. Shallow Hal ran poorly after just seven days off; held up, ridden home turn, made no impression. May Sonic failed to back up dubious latest effort; disputed lead, pushed along early in straight, weakened quickly over a furlong out; plenty to prove at present. Kaboo, without a tongue strap this time, is struggling for form at present; chased leaders, pushed along before halfway, weakened over a furlong out. Ventura Tormenta was having his second start back following a long absence and again showed little; mid-field, lost place from halfway.