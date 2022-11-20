Timeform highlight a couple of races that look like strong form for the grade and should provide form to follow.

Sunday, November 20 Exeter, 2m3f novice handicap chase

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Probably a race to note with the winner on an upward curve, the second shaping really well on his first go over fences and the third sure to improve even if he wasn't sharp enough to justify favouritism this time; the first two were sharing the lead from halfway but the pace they set was a sound one. Black Gerry showed he doesn't need blinkers as he progressed further to follow up from last time back from six months off, plenty to like about how he did it even if he had the advantage of experience over the true novices in the field; close up, jumped well, disputed ninth, jumped on three out, two lengths up last, closed down flat, just held on; he'll surely go well again. Bowtogreatness, twice a novice hurdle winner last season before finding the Sefton too much, has the build and style for chasing and shaped well on his first try after eight months off; led, jumped boldly, joined ninth, not quicken three out, stayed on strongly flat, just failed; a bit more of a test will do him no harm and it won't be long before he goes one better. Dubrovnik Harry, a progressive hurdler last season who'd since had a breathing operation, is very much the type to make a better chaser but was too rusty to justify short odds on his first try fitted with a tongue strap after eight months off; in rear, shaken up eighth, no threat from four out, awkward next, went third last, never on terms; he should improve, including up at three miles.

Gustavian shaped as if needing the run after eight months off; mid-division, mistake eighth, shaken up before four out, made no impression. Wicked West shaped better than the distance beaten suggests; in touch, third when shaken up early in straight, jumped left from four out, weakened before last. Neon Moon went backwards from his chasing bow, possibly finding the race coming too soon; held up, took closer order ninth, shaken up before four out, weakened. Full Of Light, fairly useful over hurdles, might have needed the run sent chasing after six months off but didn't find anything for the third time in his last four starts; prominent, jumped fine, pushed along before four out, weakened; he's obviously got the ability to do much better. Triple Trade ran poorly, maybe not over his comeback fall 18 days earlier; in touch, met some trouble home turn, weakened. Tamar Bridge, sent chasing after nine months off, ran badly for the third start in a row, surely more to it than his losing a shoe; in rear, went with little fluency, first beaten.

Friday, November 25 Newbury, 2m½ novice handicap chase

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Just the six runners but the quartet with experience over fences had won five of six starts between them and there seems every reason to view the form positively; the pace was sound, the first two kicking for home plenty soon enough and perhaps slightly better than the result. Frere d'Armes, back down in trip and just out of the handicap, built on the promise of his Kempton win, clearly a good, young prospect; prominent, took keen hold, not fluent fourth, upsides briefly seventh, chased leader straight, shaken up three out, led last, ridden out; sure to progress further and win more races. Aucunrisque has made a good start over fences, a lot to like about the way he goes about things, appealing as a likely type for a good handicap later in the season; led, jumped well, pushed along entering straight, ridden before two out, headed last, kept on; sure to progress further and win more races. Datsalrightgino ended up running well, though was perhaps slightly flattered in relation to the first two, after looking to be going least well of the sextet early in the straight; in touch, labouring after eighth, rallied two out, stayed on run-in.

Straw Fan Jack lost his unbeaten record over fences, but he was conceding weight all round, giving a stone to the winner, and he emerged with plenty of credit; in touch, ridden entering straight, not quicken, stayed on run-in. Balco Coastal was a warm order on chasing debut after eight months off, but his jumping lacked fluency and he closed up only late on, still running to a useful level and plenty of potential there with a more polished round; soon steadied, novicey mistakes, shaken up ninth, labouring straight, stayed on from last, never on terms. Earth Company was well held on chasing debut after ten months off; held up, effort entering straight, dropped away closing stages.