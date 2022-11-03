Timeform highlight a couple of races that look like strong form for the grade and should provide form to follow.

Thursday, November 3 Sedgefield, 2m3f handicap chase A well-run race and strong-looking form for the grade, with the much-improved winner pulling well clear of two well-handicapped placed horses.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Rocco Storm is clearly a much-improved performer all of a sudden and followed up his runaway Hexham win (form franked since) in the style of one who'll go on to even better things - he's one to follow in similar company; patiently ridden, travelled strongly, rapid headway early final circuit, produced to lead two out, asserted quickly and in control when untidy last (fluent otherwise), won easily. Cash Again has been given a chance by the handicapper and stopped the slide back over fences, just unlucky to bump into such an improved rival here; mid-division, shaken up back straight, challenged out wide between three out and two out, keeping on when blundered last but essentially no match for the winner. Quiet Flow ran respectably under a change of tactics and should remain competitive off this sort of mark, particularly back over further; chased leader, went upsides three out, shuffled back briefly two out, rallied for third late on. Joie De Vivre, modest over hurdles, ran to a similar level sent chasing and might have been placed but for a late error; mid-division, in contention end of back straight, keeping on until pecked last (jumped okay otherwise), lost third run-in.

Fox's Socks showed aptitude for chasing but still ended up shaping similarly to last time despite the addition of a tongue strap; forced pace, jumped fine, joined three out, folded from next. Aire Valley Lad attracted support on the back of his recent comeback spin over hurdles but ran a moody race and increasingly looks one to oppose; in touch, reminders seventh, never going well after, brushed aside from three out. Newberry New is very hard to catch right nowadays and ran no sort of race after eight months off; soon behind after early mistakes, merely passed beaten horses late on. Balranald ran no sort of race back over fences, his chasing debut win here last winter already a distant memory; mid-division, went in snatches, beaten some way out. Esme Shelby had pointing experience earlier in her career but made an inauspicious start over fences after 11 months off; mid-division, blundered eighth, never going well after.

Friday, November 4 Exeter, 2m5½f mares' handicap hurdle A competitive race for the grade, well run and likely to be solid form, the winner doing really well to maintain the lead all the way, the next four home all coming from off the pace.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The Height Of Fame completed a four-timer in really gutsy fashion, holding off all-comers in the straight, her mark now 20 lb higher than when her winning run started, though likely to be competitive again, as she shouldn't go up much more for this; disputed lead, jumped left, ridden three out, challenged last, kept on well run-in, asserted final 50 yds, proved game. Martha Brae, after six months off, produced a career best, though narrowly denied a repeat success in the race; held up, travelled well, good progress eighth, chased leader two out, challenged last, kept on well, held final 50 yds; she didn't go on after winning this last season, lightly raced, so it remains to be seen how she progresses this time around. Bonnie Bresil, upped markedly in trip for handicap debut, showed improved form after seven months off, lack of a run possibly just telling late on after she'd got into the race really threateningly; held up, travelled well, good progress three out, chased leaders between last two, no extra after last. Whisky Express, making handicap debut, ran creditably after seven months off, though she made very heavy weather of doing so, her finishing position rather flattering her in a well-run race, though on this evidence likely to benefit from a return to a left-handed track; held up, hung left, labouring before fifth, plenty to do straight, kept on well after two out, nearest at the finish. Ma Belle Noire, upped markedly in trip on handicap debut, ran creditably after eight months off, seeing her race out well, despite being keener than ideal early on; held up, not settle fully, in touch from third, not quicken three out, kept on run-in.

Mulberry Hill, ran respectably, though with a fitness advantage she might have been expected to do better still; prominent, travelled well, shaken up three out, not quicken next. Flying Nun, back down in trip, shaped as if retaining plenty of ability after seven months off, lack of an outing looking to tell in the closing stages; in touch, travelled well, ridden three out, no extra next. Head And Heart, making handicap debut after nine months off, has been handed a stiff-looking mark; patiently ridden, took keen hold, ridden eighth, labouring three out. Russian Rumour ran respectably returned to hurdling, a fortnight on from a good effort on testing ground on the Flat; handy, shaken up entering straight, no extra after two out. Sadie Hill failed to confirm the improved form she showed on her return, possibly stretched by the longer trip; waited with, went prominent seventh, shaken up before three out, weakened two out.

Shirocco's Dream was below form after seven months off, helping the winner force the pace but lacking her race fitness; disputed lead, ridden straight, weakened three out. Malina Jamila, making handicap debut, was well held after six months off, not yet looking the horse she was in bumpers; in touch, pushed along entering straight, weakened quickly three out. Jersey Lady, in a more competitive race, offered little after five months off; held up, labouring sixth, left behind straight, eased after two out. Lady Pacifico ran poorly, in trouble well before the longer trip came into play; held up, labouring early final circuit, pulled up three out. Betty's Banjo, making handicap debut, showed nothing after four months off; handy, took keen hold, lost place eighth, pulled up before next.