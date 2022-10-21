Timeform highlight a couple of two-year-old races which should throw up plenty of winners with a view to 2023.

Friday, October 21 Newbury - 1m novice

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The pair with experience that dominated the market seemed to run their race, but a newcomer who was relatively unconsidered got the better of them, despite greenness, running to a fairly useful level, degrees of promise from a fair few in behind; the field raced centre to near side, ending up on the rail over 2f out. CICERO'S GIFT (32,000Y: by Muhaarar: half-brother to several winners, including smart winner up to 7f Crossing The Line (2-y-o 6f winner, by Cape Cross) and 2-y-o 6f winner (stays 1m) Publilia (by Makfi): dam, 5f winner (including at 2 yrs), half-sister to smart 6f winner Cartimandua) made a winning start, coping well with conditions and overcoming inexperience, seeing out the trip well; slowly into stride, waited with, effort over 2f out, ran green, led 1f out, kept on well; likely to improve. RAJASTHAN built on debut promise, on much softer ground, showing enough to win an ordinary maiden or novice at least, his rider looking after him once he was clearly second best (by no means a typical Dubawi on looks and on the weak side at present); close up, led over 2f out, shaken up soon after, headed 1f out, one paced, not persevered with once held; likely to progress further. MUDSKIPPER ran to a similar level as last time, on softer ground again, no obvious excuses on the day; close up, ridden over 2f out, no extra final 1f.

GORDON GREY (185,000Y: by Australia: half-brother to several winners, including 7f/1m winner Clint Maroon (by Oasis Dream), 11f/1½m winner Lady of Kyushu (by Smart Strike) and 1¼m winner (stays 1½m) Star Fortress (by Sea The Stars), all useful: dam 2-y-o 6f winner), bred more for stamina than speed, showed a fair amount of ability on debut; slowly into stride, waited with, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken, plugged on final 1f; should do better. YELLOW STAR (€75,000Y: by Sea The Moon: half-brother to useful 1½m winner (stays 1¾m) Alveena (by Medicean) and 11.7f winner (stays 1¾m) Alatar (by Ruler of The World): dam, winner up to 1½m (2-y-o 1m winner) who stayed 1¾m, half-sister to very smart 1½m-2½m winner Alandi), bred much more for stamina than speed, showed ability on debut, likely to learn from the experience; raced off the pace, pushed along 3f out, steady progress approaching final 1f, never on terms; should improve. ASCARI (50,000Y: by Invincible Spirit: fifth foal: brother to 1m winner (stays 1¼m) Mumtaaz: dam unraced half-sister to 9f-10.5f winner Izzi Top and 1m winner Jazzi Top (both very smart)) much more a 3-y-o on looks, showed plenty of ability on debut, lack of an outing telling in the closing stages; close up, shaken up over 2f out, weakened over 1f out; will improve. SCINTILLANTE (62,000Y: by Roaring Lion: second foal: dam once-raced half-sister to very smart/ungenuine winner up to 1m (barely stayed 1¼m) Olympian Odyssey and smart winner up to 8.6f Field of Dream), a scopey sort who looked in need of the run, showed ability on debut, despite being in need of experience; held up, effort over 2f out, ran green, not quicken; will improve.

Check out our index for the Keeneland extravaganza

GRAHAM (by Time Test: half-brother to several winners, including smart winner up to 1¼m Gibeon (2-y-o 7f winner, by Cape Cross) and 2-y-o 7f winner Gemina (by Holy Roman Emperor): dam 1½m-1¾m winner who stayed 2m) knew his job reasonably well and ran to a fair level on debut, just tiring in the testing conditions; led, shaken up 3f out, headed over 2f out, weakened soon after; physically, he'll be all the better for a winter behind him and will improve. PAISANO wasted no time getting back to form, back on a straight track, though he was soon enough beaten once shaken up, at least now nurseries/handicaps available as an option; prominent, pushed along under 3f out, lost place soon after. STAR fared little better, 3 quick runs now, all on soft/heavy going; held up, labouring 3f out. ECTOCROSS, on softer ground than previously and over an extra 1f, fared no better than previously; mid-division, labouring soon after halfway. DEMAND ADAAY, edgy beforehand, showed little again; waited with, ridden 3f out, labouring soon after. CRAGGY RANGE (32,000Y: by Awtaad: sixth foal: half-brother to 7f-1m winner Sonnet Rose (by Poet's Voice) and 6f-9.5f winner Busby (by Kodiac): dam 7f/7.4f winner), in tongue strap on debut, could hardly have shown any less; raced off the pace, dropped away soon after halfway.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A fillies' maiden in which it should pay to take a positive view of the pair who pulled clear, both well bred and from top yards, whilst there was plenty of promise further back as well, notably from Beccara Rose; the gallop was fair. SOUL SISTER (by Frankel: sister to 1¼m-1¾m winner Herman Hesse and useful 1m (including at 2 yrs) winner Dreamflight and closely related to useful 9.5f winner (stays 1¾m) Questionare (by Galileo): dam, winner up to 1¼m (2-y-o 7.5f winner), closely related to smart 1m winner Catcher In The Rye) made plenty of appeal on paper and got off to a winning start, doing well to overcome greenness and get the better of one who already had a couple of runs under her belt; in touch, travelled fluently, pushed along 2f out, challenged over 1f out, ran green final 1f but kept on well, led late on; will stay beyond 1m and looks a useful prospect for next year. DOOM came in for a more attacking ride than on first 2 starts and improved again; close up, produced to lead over 2f out, tackled over 1f out, kept on well, headed close home, pulled clear of remainder; out of one who was quite a late developer and probably has more to come next year. FLYING CIRCUS (£35,000Y: by Cracksman: fourth foal: half-sister to useful 6f-7f winner Biggles (by Zoffany): dam 6f winner) produced a fairly promising first effort; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, headway around 3f out, left behind by front pair over 1f out, edged right, kept on; should do better.

WILLIE MULLINS STABLE TOUR 2022/23

BECCARA ROSE (60,000Y: by Sea The Stars: second foal: sister to winner up to 8.3f Layaleena (2-y-o 7f winner): dam once-raced half-sister to smart 1m-1¼m winner Danceteria out of smart winner up to 1¼m (2-y-o 7.5f/1m winner) Bal de La Rose) was quite prominent in the market, especially given runners from this yard often come on plenty for their debut, and shaped encouragingly, the move she made into contention the most eye-catching in the race; waited with, travelled better than most, rapid headway around 2f out, effort flattened out, not unduly punished; will improve and capable of winning a maiden. KARDIA (by Kingman: fourth foal: half-sister to winner up to 1m Sporting Chance (2-y-o 6f winner, by Kodiac) and 2-y-o 5f winner (stays 1m) Eidikos (by Ardad), both useful: dam 1½m winner), hooded for debut, offered something to work on amidst considerable greenness; mid-field, reminders halfway, outpaced over 2f out, kept on again final 1f; entitled to do better. HUMANKIND (by Frankel: closely related to 10.5f winner Wanderwell (by New Approach) and useful 2-y-o 7f winner (stays 1¼m) Aeonian (by Ulysses) and half-sister to several winners, including useful 1m winner Lunar Maria (by Dubawi): dam lightly-raced half-sister to high-class winner up to 1m Kingmambo) is bred to be useful but was undone by inexperience here and looks one for next year; dwelt, in rear, pushed along over 3f out, kept on, not knocked about; should do better in time.

'She's ticking all the boxes for America' | Richard Fahey Breeders' Cup Team | Breeders' Cup 2022

WINTER'S LOVE (by Invincible Spirit: half-sister to several winners, including smart 1¼m-1½m winner Dubai Future (by Dubawi) and 9.5f/1¼m winner After The Rain (by Shamardal): dam winner up to 9.5f (2-y-o 1m winner)) made plenty of appeal on paper and was sent off favourite but ran to only a modest level; mid-field, shaken up around 2f out, not quicken, not persevered with once held; should improve. FLEUR DE MER (by Dark Angel: half-sister to 3 winners, including 11.6f/1½m winner Lostwithiel (by Camelot) and 1m-10.5f winner Lady Penko (by Archipenko), both useful: dam twice-raced half-sister to high-class 11f winner Erupt), likely to need time and distance, looked badly in need of the experience; raced off the pace, off the bridle long way out, never a threat. TAMALUK, upped in trip, on softer ground than previously, failed to meet expectations; prominent, ridden under 3f out, weakened. KRONA fared no better; led, pushed along 3f out, headed over 2f out, dropped away.