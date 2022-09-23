Timeform highlight a couple of two-year-old races which should throw up plenty of winners this autumn.
A maiden now restricted to those that have raced no more than twice previously, though that something of a distinction without a difference, none of the winners of the corresponding race since 2011 ruled out by the change, this one of the stronger recent runnings on paper and the first 6 all of some interest, the third the greenest of the bunch and likely the best long-term prospect.
KOLSAI built on debut promise, looking a useful prospect for next year, an entry in the Irish Guineas an indication of the regard in which he's held; tracked pace, travelled well, produced to lead under 2f out, shaken up after, kept on, had bit in hand; likely to progress further.
GREATEST TIME (by No Nay Never: second foal: dam twice-raced half-sister to useful 6f/7f winner Seek N' Destroy) showed plenty of ability, knowing his job, the most clued-up of the newcomers overall and coming out best of them; slowly into stride, handy, shaken up 2f out, every chance 1f out, kept on; will improve.
REGAL HONOUR (625,000Y: by Dubawi: half-brother to several winners, including winner up to 9f (Balanchine) Summer Romance (2-y-o 6f winner, by Kingman) and winner up to 1m Rizeena (Coronation Stakes and 2-y-o 5f-7f winner, by Iffraaj), both smart: dam 2-y-o 7f winner), bred to be smart, shaped with plenty of encouragement on debut, held back by inexperience and getting going just too late to land a blow; slowly into stride, held up, ran green halfway, headway entering final 1f, kept on well, finished with running left; will stay 1m; sure to improve and looks a banker for a similar contest.
ESCARPMENT (£67,000Y: by Fastnet Rock: third foal: dam, 6f/7f winner, half-sister to useful winner up to 1½m Anhar) is already gelded, but he has plenty about him physically and showed plenty of ability on debut, getting the hang of things after halfway; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, ran green, pushed along early, headway 2f out, challenged entering final 1f, not quicken close home; sure to improve.
BALLYMORE VISION (95,000F, 120,000Y: by Night Of Thunder: fifth foal: half-brother to 1m winner Scherzo (by Golden Horn): dam, 1¼m winner, half-sister to very smart winner up to 9f Mufarrh) produced a promising first effort, seeming clued up in front but then green off the bridle; led, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, headed soon after, ran green, not quicken; will improve.
DAAHES still looked to be carrying condition, but showed a bit more than on debut, despite not yet being fully clued up; waited with, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken, ran green, hung right over 1f out, kept on; he looks the part and is likely to progress further.
LOGISTICAL (€92,000F: by Dandy Man: first foal: dam, unraced half-sister to smart 9f-11.5f winner Powder Snow, out of close relative of Derby/Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Lammtarra) hinted at ability on debut, though not clued up enough to get involved; raced off the pace, shaken up over 2f out, ran green, not quicken; may do better.
LORD LOUIS showed a bit more than on debut, though still in need of experience; close up, not settle fully, pushed along 3f out, ran green, weakened.
SUNRISE BOY ran to a similar level as on debut, knowing a bit more, though not looking entirely straightforward, needing another run for a mark; prominent, hung right, weakened over 1f out, not knocked about.
READY RECKONER, over 1f longer trip and sweating beforehand, continues to look modest, at least now qualified for a mark; held up, shaken up 3f out, made no impression.
An informative maiden that looks sure to throw up plenty of winners, no lack of promise in behind the impressive Espionage, notably from his stablemate in second who came from a near-impossible position 1f out.
ESPIONAGE confirmed debut promise in emphatic fashion down in trip, faring easily best of the group that stuck to the far rail and paying a handsome compliment to his Galway conqueror Alexandroupolis; raced far side, soon led, shaken up 2f out, went clear entering final 1f, won easily; open to further improvement.
SIERRA BLANCA very much caught the eye after 4 months off, near enough last of all 2f out before finishing to really good effect, undoubtedly a fine prospect for middle-distances next season; raced centre, in rear, still plenty to do under 2f out, found plenty to lead switched final 1f, finished well, never nearer; better to come.
DJOCKOVIC (€65,000 2-y-o: by Kodiac: second foal: dam unraced granddaughter of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Mehthaaf), who attracted support, shaped well for a yard going well at present, well up to winning a similar contest on this evidence; raced centre, mid-field, effort over 2f out, kept on; will improve.
THALARA (by Awtaad: half-sister to numerous winners, including smart 1¼m winner Ajman King (by Lope de Vega) and useful 1¾m winner Orgilgo Bay (by Lawman): dam French 1¼m winner) produced a promising first effort, likely that she lasts longer next time, briefly clear of the main pack before tying up late; raced centre, prominent, travelled fluently, chased leader approaching final 1f, no extra late on; will improve.
ENGELINE (by Make Believe: half-sister to several winners, including 1m winner Elmos Fire (by New Bay) and 9.5f winner Estagel (by Rajsaman): dam, French 1m winner, half-sister to smart winner up to 10.5f Eclair de Lune) showed plenty to work on; mid-field, shaken up 2f out, kept on, not unduly punished; entitled to progress.
DARK SIDE again shaped well, leaving the impression its only a matter of time before he leaves this form behind; held up, pushed along under 3f out, kept on final 1f, not knocked about.
NEW VARIANT ran to a similar level as on debut; raced centre, close up, took keen hold, driven 2f out, faded final 1f.
ALEXANDER JOHN (by Dick Whittington: half-brother to 7f winner Water Queen (by Shamardal) and 1m winner Oud Metha Bridge (by Helmet): dam 1¼m winner) showed plenty to work on and may well last longer next time; raced centre, tracked pace, effort 2f out, weakened final 1f.
NARMAR (by Invincible Spirit: closely related to useful 1¼m winner Ebeyina (by Oasis Dream) and half-brother to several winners, including smart 12.5f winner Ebiyza (by Rock of Gibraltar) and useful 9.4f winner (stayed 1½m) Ebayya (by Azamour): dam 1½m winner) made some appeal on pedigree and produced a promising enough first effort; broke well, took keen hold, settled mid-field before halfway, headway 2f out, no extra final 1f; should improve.
SHOT OF LOVE disappointed bearing in mind debut promise; raced far side, tracked winner, ridden 2f out, left behind approaching final 1f.
QUAR SHAMAR (115,000Y: by Shamardal: fourth foal: half-brother to German 7f winner Quarantini (by Belardo): dam unraced half-sister to smart winner up to 11f Quinindo out of useful 1m winner (stayed 11f) Quebrada), well backed, shaped as if in need of the experience; waited with, steady headway 2f out, beaten final 1f, not knocked about; clearly thought capable of better.
MARCO MONACO shaped similarly to last time, possibly just in need of more time; tracked pace, travelled smoothly, ridden under 2f out, dropped away final 1f.
FANCY GLOVES was still in need of the experience; held up, ran green, merely closed up late.
WALSINGHAM (by Lope De Vega: fourth foal: brother to smart winner up to 1½m Duke de Sessa (2-y-o 1m/9f winner) and half-brother to 1¼m winner Hotspur Harry (by Zoffany): dam 11f-1¾m winner) shaped as if needing the run; raced far side, tracked pace, lost place 2f out, soon beaten.
BARNEY HYLAND (by Anjaal: fourth foal: dam sprint maiden out of unraced half-sister to very smart 6f/7f winner Arabian Gleam) went with little promise; dwelt, raced far side, never a threat.
ASGARD'S CAPTAIN, after 3 months off, looks poor at this stage; mid-field, beaten 2f out.
