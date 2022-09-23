Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A maiden now restricted to those that have raced no more than twice previously, though that something of a distinction without a difference, none of the winners of the corresponding race since 2011 ruled out by the change, this one of the stronger recent runnings on paper and the first 6 all of some interest, the third the greenest of the bunch and likely the best long-term prospect.

KOLSAI built on debut promise, looking a useful prospect for next year, an entry in the Irish Guineas an indication of the regard in which he's held; tracked pace, travelled well, produced to lead under 2f out, shaken up after, kept on, had bit in hand; likely to progress further.

GREATEST TIME (by No Nay Never: second foal: dam twice-raced half-sister to useful 6f/7f winner Seek N' Destroy) showed plenty of ability, knowing his job, the most clued-up of the newcomers overall and coming out best of them; slowly into stride, handy, shaken up 2f out, every chance 1f out, kept on; will improve.

REGAL HONOUR (625,000Y: by Dubawi: half-brother to several winners, including winner up to 9f (Balanchine) Summer Romance (2-y-o 6f winner, by Kingman) and winner up to 1m Rizeena (Coronation Stakes and 2-y-o 5f-7f winner, by Iffraaj), both smart: dam 2-y-o 7f winner), bred to be smart, shaped with plenty of encouragement on debut, held back by inexperience and getting going just too late to land a blow; slowly into stride, held up, ran green halfway, headway entering final 1f, kept on well, finished with running left; will stay 1m; sure to improve and looks a banker for a similar contest.

ESCARPMENT (£67,000Y: by Fastnet Rock: third foal: dam, 6f/7f winner, half-sister to useful winner up to 1½m Anhar) is already gelded, but he has plenty about him physically and showed plenty of ability on debut, getting the hang of things after halfway; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, ran green, pushed along early, headway 2f out, challenged entering final 1f, not quicken close home; sure to improve.

BALLYMORE VISION (95,000F, 120,000Y: by Night Of Thunder: fifth foal: half-brother to 1m winner Scherzo (by Golden Horn): dam, 1¼m winner, half-sister to very smart winner up to 9f Mufarrh) produced a promising first effort, seeming clued up in front but then green off the bridle; led, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, headed soon after, ran green, not quicken; will improve.

DAAHES still looked to be carrying condition, but showed a bit more than on debut, despite not yet being fully clued up; waited with, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken, ran green, hung right over 1f out, kept on; he looks the part and is likely to progress further.

LOGISTICAL (€92,000F: by Dandy Man: first foal: dam, unraced half-sister to smart 9f-11.5f winner Powder Snow, out of close relative of Derby/Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Lammtarra) hinted at ability on debut, though not clued up enough to get involved; raced off the pace, shaken up over 2f out, ran green, not quicken; may do better.

LORD LOUIS showed a bit more than on debut, though still in need of experience; close up, not settle fully, pushed along 3f out, ran green, weakened.

SUNRISE BOY ran to a similar level as on debut, knowing a bit more, though not looking entirely straightforward, needing another run for a mark; prominent, hung right, weakened over 1f out, not knocked about.

READY RECKONER, over 1f longer trip and sweating beforehand, continues to look modest, at least now qualified for a mark; held up, shaken up 3f out, made no impression.