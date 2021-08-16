The eagerly awaited return of last season's leading two-mile novice Shishkin didn't disappoint, making short work of one that had won a Grade 1 last time out and two smart handicappers, his performance setting up a campaign that promises so much; the pace was fair, the race taking shape in the straight.

Shishkin, last season's leading two-mile novice chaser, had reportedly been off colour when missing the Tingle Creek, but there was no question about his well-being this time, his performance promising so much at the highest level in the winter ahead, briefly needing waking up as the race developed into the straight, but soon putting it to bed once he went to the front; in touch, shaken up approaching straight, led three out, clear soon after, shaken up between last two, kept on well, well on top finish; he's already a top-class chaser, with better still to come under the right circumstances, likely to be very hard to beat wherever he goes for the rest of the season.

Greaneteen had made the most of his opportunities at Sandown but was shown up against an opponent of Shishkin's ability, to his credit showing plenty of determination to take second, probably not at the top of his game to make such hard work of managing that; close up, shaken up approaching three out, not quicken there, kept on from last, no match for winner.