Read Timeform's reaction to Jonbon's impressive chasing debut at Warwick.

A fascinating contest despite the small field with a pair of Grade 1-winning hurdlers on show, though it proved a one-sided affair with Jonbon barely having to come off the bridle to collect in a good time, likely he'll be a major contender for the Sporting Life Arkle come March, this event taken last year by subsequent winner Edwardstone.

Jonbon is every inch a chaser and looked potentially out of the top drawer after seven months off, coming effortlessly clear of a smart sort, the visual impression he created backed up by the clock; made all, jumped accurately bar a slight mistake at the ninth, typically travelled strongly, drew clear home turn, steadied into last, impressive; he's likely to prove one of the best in the division this campaign and the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown next month - a race in which he would take all the beating - would seem a logical next target.

Monmiral, smart over hurdles, may have run below that level sent chasing but he bumped into a top-class prospect and still showed plenty of aptitude after seven months off, having the option to return to a longer trip, too; close up, jumped fine, out wide back straight, driven three out, left behind by winner home turn; will improve and well up to winning a similar event. West Cork went backwards from chasing bow returned to a shorter trip, again not looking a natural; jumped right, slow first two, always behind.