Read Timeform's report of the Prix Jacques le Marois, won by Inspiral under Frankie Dettori.

With Baaeed stepping up in trip from now on, an opportunity for another top miler to step forward, and this featured three Royal Ascot winners, though two of those, Coroebus and State of Rest, proved the disappointments of the race but the third, Inspiral, bounced back from defeat last time to account for a couple of fellow three-year-olds who showed improved form to run her close. The principals came from off a strong pace, Bathrat Leon forcing it up the stand rail but ignored by the rest of the field more towards the centre of the track where Order of Australia led. Frankie Dettori took his record total of wins in this contest to seven, having also won the previous two on the same stable's Palace Pier.

Inspiral presumably found the Falmouth coming too soon after Ascot last time and wasted no time getting back on track, albeit without needing to match her Coronation Stakes form; mid-division, shaken up over two furlongs out, found plenty to lead over a furlong out, Dettori able to put his stick down in the last half furlong and push her out; her main aim is the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes via the Sun Chariot or Matron, likely to be more than a match for anything back against her own sex next time. Light Infantry improved again to go close back at a mile; in touch, pushed along over two furlongs out, about a length down on the winner a furlong out before keeping on well; he'd obviously be worth his place in the top mile races in Europe this autumn but reportedly heads to Australia next for the very valuable Golden Eagle at Rosehill in October. Erevann, after eight weeks off, lost his unbeaten record but showed much improved form up in grade, emerging with plenty of credit given he doesn't yet look the finished article; held up tracking Inspiral, progress over two furlongs out, challenged entering final furlong, ran on; he has plenty of big-race entries in the autumn and will remain of interest. Order Of Australia, like last year when third in this, ran better here than in the Sussex, this a respectable effort given he was up with the strong pace; led main group, joined after halfway, not quicken two furlongs out, left behind final furlong.

Coroebus had to miss the Sussex Stakes with an abscess and disappointed after nine weeks off; dropped out last, smooth headway out wide over two furlongs out, challenged a furlong out, effort flattened out; he's got work to do now to recapture his 2000 Guineas form, having looked fortunate to follow up in the St James's Palace and it was a pity the unlucky fourth from that race, Maljoom, was an absentee here. Prosperous Voyage had beaten an out-of-sorts Inspiral in the Falmouth but had been no match for her in earlier meetings and it was the same story again here, running well below her form from last time; prominent, gradually left behind from two furlongs out. Bathrat Leon, on a very different track from Goodwood, didn't get the same benefit from making the running here, especially on the stand rail which the rest of the field seemed keen to avoid and probably overdid it in front too; forced pace, headed under two furlongs out, soon beaten. State Of Rest, after nine weeks off, ran poorly down in trip taking on top milers for the first time, though he went well for a long way and the way he dropped out of contention suggests his performance wasn't entirely trip-related; handy, travelled well, pushed along over two furlongs out, weakened quickly. Djo Francais was flying too high in this grade; held up, never a threat.